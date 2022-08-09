Global site navigation

Lady’s Aunt Has 2 Sets of Twins 9 Months Apart, Netizens Share Jokes About Handling Surprise Pregnancy
Family & Relationships

Lady’s Aunt Has 2 Sets of Twins 9 Months Apart, Netizens Share Jokes About Handling Surprise Pregnancy

by  Rutendo Masasi
  • A woman shared an amazing story on social media about her aunt who gave birth to two sets of twins just months after the other
  • The woman's unbelievable tale about her aunt's unexpected birth to two more kids within nine months left countless netizens in awe
  • Peeps who saw the story reacted by imagining how they would react if they were in the same situation as the twins' mother

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A woman floored netizens with an amazing story about her aunt's unexpected twin birth. The woman who shared the story got an avalanche of reactions from netizens.

Woman surprise, twins sonogram
A woman gave birth to a set of twins unexpectedly after her first set nine months before. Image: Getty Images / Westend61 /Marcus Chung
Source: Getty Images

Twitter user who shared the story @angella_phad said that her aunt and her husband ended up with four children in the space of nine months. People who heard the story could not imagine being in the same scenario.

Read also

Kelly Khumalo responds to viral video of primary school children bashing her, throws shade at their parents

Woman gets 2nd twins 9 months after giving birthday

Twitter user @angella_phad shared an amazing story on Twitter. Angela says her aunt went for a check-up and was told she was in labour with another set of twins. Netizens could only imagine how the couple reacted as people shared how they would respond to the news.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@_BrXzzy commented:

There's absolutely no way!‍"

@Bodaiks commented:

"I hope this is a script from a telenovela or Zeeworld."

@MarogaKR commented:

"I would collapse"

@Prudence__ML commented:

"God, hear me out."

@__Siiya commented:

"That is an awesome surprise. I mean,wow. But awesome."

@_motlatso_ commented:

"Nka lla 40 days and 40 nights."

@mumseyselloane commented:

"Nka scream'a gore"

"A bit of mommy weight": Cassper's baby mama rumoured to be pregnant, SA reacts

Briefly News previously reported that Thobeka Majozi is rumoured to be pregnant. Cassper Nyovest's baby mama was congratulated by some of her followers on her timeline when she posted a stunning snap of herself.

Read also

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi rumoured to be pregnant, Mzansi shares mixed reactions to claims

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also fuelled the rumour when he took to social media and claimed the rapper's girlfriend is allegedly carrying the businessman's second child.

Twitter user who shared the story @angella_phad said that her aunt and her husband ended up with four children in the space of nine months. People who heard the story could not imagine being in the same scenario.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel