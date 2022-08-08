Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi is rumoured to be pregnant with the celeb couple's second bundle of joy

The stunner posted a stunning pic of hersef on her timeline and many concluded that she's expecting a second child

The rumour was further fuelled by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula when he re-shared the same pic on Twitter and claimed Thobeka is allegedly pregnant

Thobeka Majozi is rumoured to be pregnant. Cassper Nyovest's baby mama was congratulated by some of her followers on her timeline when she posted a stunning snap of herself.

Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama is rumoured to be pregnant for the second time. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also fuelled the rumour when he took to social media and claimed the rapper's girlfriend is allegedly carrying the businessman's second child.

Peeps took to Twitter to react to Musa's claims. Some people shared that they don't believe Thobeka Majozi is pregnant but is still carrying a bit of weight from her first pregnancy. Others advised their fave hip-hop artist to do a DNA test if his bae is really pregnant with their second baby.

@LwandleEL said:

"I honestly believe the first kid is Cassper's baby and if they are still together this is his kid as well. This rumour was just something that was created to shame and drag Cassper, and it's all because sometimes he talks too much and that creates jealousy, envy and hate."

@Tamlynvanwyk1 wrote:

"Thobeka is pretty. It’s my first time seeing what she looks like. That’s beauty right there."

@Ofhie57405558 said:

"Cassper must just do DNA tests live on TV to put these rumours to rest."

@KhayaElihle4 commented:

"So in other words CASSPER Is a stepfather for the second time. Ey kuh ROUGH eMzansi."

@Belinda01234233 added:

"I think it’s just a bit of mommy weight that she’s still carrying hey and it’s perfectly normal."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips in Cape Town

In other celeb news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The media personality took to his timeline to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in the Mother City.

The Amademoni rapper shared pics of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. The hip-hop artist was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-TV presenter's post inspired many of his foloowers. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post. One of his fans with the handle zamababe said:

"Honestly it's not about where you're from its about where you're going... Keep motivating us Nyovest."

Source: Briefly News