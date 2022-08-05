Instagram influencer and chef Thembeka Tee announced that she is expecting an additional member of the family

Thembeka's social media followers are flabbergasted by how she kept her 'bun in the oven' undetected for so long

The people of Mzansi congratulated the mom-to-be on keeping her joyful news to herself and showered her with many more blessings, wishing her a safe journey

Sometimes in order to create a peaceful space, it is best to isolate: this is what South African social media chef Thembeka Tee did as she kept her third pregnancy under wraps for months and finally explained to her followers why she has been "strangely quiet."

Culinary social media influencer Thembeka Tee is expecting her 3rd child. Image: tees_cooking_addiction/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The social media chef took to Instagram to announce to her 220k followers that she hasn't had the most pleasant pregnancy journey this time around. She said that her prayers were answered when her baby was conceived, but her pregnancy has her keeping low-key.

In a caption, Thembeka Tee said:

"After all the DMs of concern… I felt it was time to share why I’ve been strangely quiet. I’m baking and nothing's cute."

The influencer's followers took to the comment section, showering Thembeka Tee with congratulatory messages. Some jokingly said they were convinced she was away renovating a whole house. Others called her a sgebenga (someone who is not to be trusted) for keeping the secret for so long.

@chef_naledi commented:

"Finally. What a secret to keep."

@simplykatlee reacted:

"Wait, what? And there we thought it was the renovations keeping you quiet. Congratulations sis Tee. We can’t wait to meet #3."

@jabu8834 said:

"Sgebengu this one. Akaze ngsole but it make sense... Loku sithi it's because uya renovate kant kuning... Congratulations sis"

