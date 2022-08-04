Top South African media personality Anele Mdoda is a queen who works hard and plays even harder

The television and radio presenter recently set the streets on fire with her lavish pictures

The stunner headed to her social media pages to share snaps of herself living large on a private plane

Anele Mdoda is taking some time to spoil herself. The seasoned media personality had her fans and followers raving about the recent snaps she shared online.

Anele Mdoda showed off her soft life in recent pictures posted on her social media pages. Image: @Anele.

Source: Twitter

The mother of one posted a number of pics as she enjoyed a ride in a private jet. What caught many's attention was that she was eating KFC and some champagne.

Anele Mdoda headed to her Twitter page to share the pictures with her fans. She posed holding a piece of chicken alongside the caption:

"Lunch in the air."

As expected, peeps jumped into the post's comments sections to dish their thoughts on her choice of food. Some said KFC must always be paired with Coke, while others lauded her for thinking outside the box.

@Beeds822 said:

"Black people and KFC."

@VinoliaSelepe noted:

"You guys have made it.. I don't care who says what..."

@TNomngcoyiya added:

"Befitting for the Queen ✨ that you are maMfene."

@NyikoooP said:

"Thats what I call soft life sbwl."

Source: Briefly News