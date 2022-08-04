Award-winning musicians Viggy and Virginia Qwabe, popularly known as the Qwabe Twins, turned heads with recent wedding pictures

In the snaps, one of the twins is seen wearing a wedding gown and walking down the aisle with DJ Tira and her twin sister

The pictures sparked mixed reactions from social media users, many said the viral clips were from a music video

Viral pictures of one of the Qwabe Twins walking down the aisle alongside DJ Tira and her twin sister got the Mzansi rumour mill spinning.

Viral pictures of one of the Qwabe Twins getting married spark debate. Image: @official.qwabetwins.

Source: Instagram

Social media users shared different thoughts on the beautiful snaps shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Many said that while the pictures and video look beautiful, they are not convinced it was a real wedding.

Twitter users pointed out the fact that it was DJ Tira who walked her down the aisle and not her parents. Others even said they recognised the groom from Big Zulu's record label Inkabi. Eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice that the chairs at the Qwabe Twins' wedding venue were empty.

@Fuze_ZN said:

"Where is the ring ku Makoti, I think this was a music video shoot "

@thatgirlnicol commented:

"Shouldn’t it be a “buy one get one “situation ."

@Zuluelihlemchu1 said:

"Tira is now their father vele."

@I_am_Bucie noted:

"Musa it’s obviously a music video , why are you lying "

Katlego Maboe has fans in their feels after sharing emotional homecoming video as he returns to Expresso

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Katlego Maboe will be gracing our television screens again after he was fired over some GBV and cheating allegations. The allegations from the star's baby mama saw him also losing his Outsurance gig.

After a long and stressful court battle, Maboe was found innocent, and all charges against him were dropped. Fans signed a petition to have their fav back on the popular morning show Expresso, and their wishes were granted.

Katlego Maboe is set to return to Expresso on Monday, 8 August, and fans can't wait. The star admitted that he is "a mixture of tingling nerves and childlike excitement at the thought of the first ‘Good morning!'"He took to his Twitter page to share an emotional clip with his fans.

