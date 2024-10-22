A couple melted Mzansi after they shared their cute secret language of communicating their feelings

Bianca Arendse showed off her cute relationship with her man that resembled the celebrated 90s kind of romance

Social media users were melted by the sweet moment and shared their thoughts in the comments

Bianca Arendse shared her beautiful relationship with her romantic partner and melted Mzansi's hearts.

Mzansi melted after the 2000s kids brought back the 90s romance. Image: @biancaarendse17

Source: TikTok

The pair's relationship resembled the televised 90s kind of black love and received a thumbs up from SA.

Couple resembles 90s romance

A South African couple's cute love story went viral on TikTok and stunned hopeless romantics. Bianca Arendse and her man have a secret language that they recently shared with Mzansi.

Every time Arendse's man leaves her, he says goodbye without using his words, but his car. The gent charms his lady by flashing his blinkers three times to signal "I love you":

"POV: He blinks his lights three times to say 'I love you' every time he leaves."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi melted by couple's cute relationship

Social media users were stunned by a couple's 90s kind of love on TikTok:

@Aishah confessed:

"I'm married and yet I felt single after watching this!"

@mikail ismail her boyfriend commented:

"Gotta let you know, babe."

@Çomplẽx shared:

"If only mine weren't broken."

@Brosean_Domingo🦋melted:

"This is so sweet."

@Thabang Malahlela commented:

"Can 2024 end? Maybe I'll find love in 2025."

@itsjustky.lie promised:

"I'll never forget 2024."

@Kelly 🤍🎀🎭✨shared:

"This is cute! Whenever I was leaving my ex's place, I always threw my lights thrice to say 'I love you'."

@Ntebo.Mo highlighted:

"Romance is not dead."

@Yo's Garage advised:

"If your man has a Mk2 Jetta, he's loyal. Get him some parts from Yo's Garage to spoil him."

@Thembi Honono commented:

"Arghh man, this is so cute and thoughtful."

@Clementine_Ndisa shared:

"I would run to him and hug him once more, screaming."

