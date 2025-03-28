A South African woman was overwhelmed with emotion when her mother and aunt surprised her by flying to Cape Town to attend her Wesley Guild robing ceremony

The touching moment was captured in a video shared on TikTok, showing the woman breaking down in tears after seeing her loved ones who had flown across the country to support her

Netizens were moved by the heartfelt family reunion, with many commenting on the importance of family support and the emotional impact of having loved ones present

A woman shared a clip showing the love and support she receives from her aunt and mother. Images: @lukanyomathibela

Source: TikTok

Content creator @lukanyomathibela shared a touching video showing the moment she discovered her mother and aunt had flown to Cape Town to attend her Wesley Guild robing ceremony. In the clip, someone knocks on her door, and when she steps out of her room, she's stunned to see the two important women in her life standing there.

Overwhelmed with emotion, she immediately retreats to her room and breaks down in tears. One of the women follows her to comfort her as she continues sobbing, clearly moved beyond words by their unexpected presence.

In her caption, @lukanyomathibela explained the impact of this surprise:

"My favourite surprise clip. A few months ago, my mother and aunt flew down to Cape Town for my WG robbing and to date I can't put into words what that moment meant to me. It wasn't just a moment but proof that I am deeply held, rooted and seen."

She reflected on the challenges of living away from loved ones:

"We don't talk enough about how hard it is to be away from home, the people who ground you and love you beyond words. But moments like these remind me that no matter how far I go, ngiyathandwa ekhaya. My mother and aunt show up for me in unimaginable ways. Constant reminder of the gift of family. What a love. May I never forget where I belong."

Watch the TikTok clip below.

The importance of family support

The Wesley Guild robing ceremony represents a huge milestone within the Methodist Church youth ministry. Having family present for such an important event can make the experience even more meaningful, as it symbolises the continuation of values, faith and community across generations.

Family support plays an important role in a person's emotional well-being and development. A strong family foundation provides security, confidence and a sense of belonging that helps people go through life's challenges with greater resilience. As shown in this emotional reunion, the presence of loved ones during important life events can create powerful memories that last a lifetime.

The content creator's reaction highlights how deeply meaningful it was to have her mother and aunt witness this special moment in her faith journey, showing that despite distance, family bonds remain unbreakable.

A woman shared a clip showing how emotional she got when her mother and aunt decided to give her a surprise visit on her WG robing day. Images: @lukanyomathibela

Source: TikTok

Social media reactions

Social media users were touched by the emotional family moment and shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@GuguMahlangu, who appeared to be one of the visitors, commented:

"Ah man. We knew that you would be excited to see us, definitely not the reaction we expected 🥹. Grateful for your journey with WG, the growth I have witnessed is heartwarming. Our love has no bounds."

@𝐴𝑙𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑎🇿🇦 observed:

"A moms love is boundless. This is so beautiful 🥰"

@EverythingVideo joked:

"Jokes on you… I'm cooking and cutting onions, it's not like I'm crying with you...😩😩😩"

@GodsBackUpPlan shared a thought:

"What I wouldn't give to have my mum at my wedding. You are blessed, my child and well educated. Your mum❤️ Congratulations!"

More family stories in the news

Briefly News recently reported on two talented twins with angelic voices who recently celebrated reaching one million followers on TikTok by performing a touching Xhosa song about courage for the journey ahead.

recently reported on two talented twins with angelic voices who recently celebrated reaching one million followers on TikTok by performing a touching Xhosa song about courage for the journey ahead. A woman recently shared her devastating story about how her sister betrayed her by becoming pregnant with her husband's child, leaving her emotionally shattered and questioning her family relationships.

A hilarious video capturing a jealous toddler's reaction to her parents showing affection has gone viral, showing the little girl repeatedly pushing her parents' hands apart whenever they try to hold hands.

Source: Briefly News