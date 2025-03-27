"I Am Losing My Sanity": Woman Shares How Her Sister Got Pregnant by Her Husband

One woman got candid about her relationship and shared how her husband and sister betrayed her

She also revealed her mother's reaction after finding out that her sister was allegedly pregnant with her man's child

The online community was shocked by the lady's story, and they flocked to the comments section, sharing their opinions

A lady is at a crossroads as she took to her social media account to call upon help from the public after her family allegedly betrayed her.

A woman revealed how her sister allegedly got pregnant by her husband, which shocked online users.

Sister's pregnancy by woman's husband sparks shock

While taking to her TikTok account under the handle @tbque01, the hun got candid about her heart-wrenching and shocking revelation about her family.

She openly shared how her sister got allegedly pregnant by her husband, a situation that has left people online both stunned and sympathetic.

According to @tbque01, the affair between her sister and her husband had been going on for some time before she found out. The betrayal came as a devastating blow, not only because it involved her partner but also because it was her own sister.

The woman also expressed how her mother has not been supportive towards her and is therefore pushing for @tbque01's sister to marry her husband.

"She said it's not anyone's fault that my husband found my sister attractive," @tbque01'wrote in the video.

@tbque01 also mentioned that her hubby has not yet agreed to marry her sister, and her sister is not ready to get rid of the pregnancy. The situation has been weighing heavily on @tbque01, as it has been difficult for her to cope with the betrayal from both her sister and her husband.

"I am losing my sanity I don't know what to do," she expressed.

The emotional confession sparked an outpouring of reactions from online users, with many people expressing their disbelief and offering support to the woman.

Watch the video below:

Online users showed the woman support

The lady's venting on social media allowed others to offer their support and share their thoughts on the toxic relationship as people headed to the comments section.

Adufe advised the woman, saying:

"Walk away from both husband and family. God will judge them."

Juliejoseph1115 shared:

"You married wrong from the onset, and God is helping you indirectly to move out to your soul mate."

Diariesofamykitchen added:

"Remove yourself from this drama; stay away from family and husband for your sanity. God will definitely see you through."

Queenmarisa wrote:

"Everybody betrayed you."

Enii commented:

"Don’t let a boy stop you from finding your real husband/man. Just divorce and walk away; it’s not worth the stress and agony. The same way she got him is the same way she’ll lose him."

A lady shared how her sister allegedly got pregnant by her husband. Image: @tbque01

People who caught their men cheating

