South African Man Vents as Bae Cheats and Lies About His Death, Mzansi Reacts

One guy was left devastated over his woman and he took to social media to express his frustration

The gent revealed in his TikTok video how his lady cheated on him and told lies about him allegedly

People were shocked by the guy's story as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts

One guy in South Africa opened up about his painful experience of being betrayed by his girlfriend.

A man vented his frustrations as he shared his girlfriend's betrayal. Image: @tshinetisealpha

Source: TikTok

Man vents as bae cheats and lies about his death

The gent expressed how he felt about the heartbreak while taking to his social media account under the handle @tshinetisealphavented.

@tshinetisealphavented revealed that not only did his bae cheat on him, but she also lied about his death, causing even more distress. He said the following while taking to his TikTok caption saying:

"She didn't only cheat on me, she even told the guy I passed away. "

While the Vanda man is still dealing with the emotional fallout, from his woman the post quickly gained massive traction online gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the clip.

SA reacts with mixed emotions

His venting on social media allowed others to offer their support and share their thoughts on the toxic relationship as peeps headed to the comments section.

Precious Lecrishar said:

"We need her as our acting President in Woman's fellowship."

iMambane expressed:

"Not everyone we date is alive."

Xali wrote:

"She nailed it."

TMAN replied:

"Don't force your self bra admit that she is no longer yours and move on while u can still think positively that is part of life. How can she say you passed away."

Ntsako mukhombo commented:

"We are very proud of our sister."

Source: Briefly News