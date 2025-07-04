“Wasting Food”: Mzansi Questions Johannesburg Woman’s Spaghetti With Amasi Meal

A content creator from the City of Gold divided the internet when she combined cooked spaghetti with amasi

The dish included ground ginger, an array of spices, and grated cheese to melt over the controversial dish

Several local social media users were shocked to see the combination, while others came to the woman's defence

Not concerned about the public's opinions, a young woman from Johannesburg decided to share the recipe of the unlikely combination of spaghetti and amasi. The preparation for the meal had many heads turning as they were not used to the pairing.

Content creator Harppiness, who uses the TikTok account @harppiness_ and stated in her bio that she was not a chef, uploaded a video showing how she cooked the spaghetti. She broke it in half before putting it into an empty pot, adding the boiled water later.

She braised onions and garlic, added chopped tomatoes and red pepper, and then added some bacon with salt and pepper.

The amateur cook brought back the cooked spaghetti and poured the amasi in the pot, mixing it with the braised ingredients and more salt and spices, which included ground ginger, topped with grated cheese.

She said of the meal:

"This is a very interesting and unique recipe."

Mzansi questions spaghetti with amasi

The viral video received over a million views since being posted on the popular social media platform at the beginning of the week. It had thousands of curious, concerned and amused internet users expressing their honest thoughts in the post's comment section.

While some were completely against the food combination, few defended Harppiness's one-of-a-kind recipe.

@honestartworks added in the comment section:

"I knew it was going south when you broke the spaghetti. Angeke."

@_skyler.blue, who didn't approve of the meal, remarked:

"So we are just wasting food in this economy."

@cleyo552 tried telling the online community:

"Amasi is literally sour cream, and it goes very well with spaghetti and cheese. Well done. Just don’t break the spaghetti next time, love."

@mandisa_gumede26 humorously asked the young lady:

"Sisi, is everything okay at home?"

Referring to all the concoctions seen online, @iam_nam_nam stated in the comment section:

"First it was pap and now spaghetti. Guys, put some respect on food, please."

@sedisupremacy_ was somewhat intrigued by the mixture and wrote:

"I lowkey want to try this recipe. It kind of makes sense. The amasi acts like a sour cream in a way."

@lifeofzama said to the young woman:

"You need to start posting yourself eating the food."

