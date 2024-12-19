“You’ve Never Had a Piesang Dog?”: Girl Makes Banana Hotdog, Grosses Out SA

A South African content creator shared the recipe for a banana hotdog, or as she called it, a piesang dog

The young woman put on two spreads before placing a whole, unchopped banana onto the bun

Several social media users were grossed out by the food combination and shared their thoughts in the comments

A young lady shared the recipe for a banana hotdog. Images: @ziane_ss_saayman

People all around the world create food combinations that often raise eyebrows and spark heated debates. A young South African woman recently shared an unusual culinary creation, leaving many on social media questioning her taste buds.

Girl shows a piesang dog

A local content creator named Ziané Saayman took to her TikTok account (@ziane_ss_saayman) to share how to make a piesang dog with app users.

After slathering butter and mayonnaise onto a hotdog roll, Ziané put a banana inside to enjoy the snack.

She asked the online community:

"You've never had a piesang dog before?

"It's a quick and easy snack that makes the tummy full."

Watch the video below:

Food combination disgusts Mzansi

Thousands of local social media users headed to the TikTokker's comment section to express their thoughts about the food combination they saw on their For You Pages.

@jadink16 asked with a laugh:

"Which part of South Africa is this happening in so I can stay away?"

@dodi82997 jokingly told the online community:

"Bel die polisie (Call the police)."

@dacrazy45 wrote in the comment section:

"At least add peanut butter and get rid of the mayo."

@stackofcopypaper shared their thoughts, writing:

"The idea of a banana in a bun makes sense only if it's a sweet snack, with chocolate syrup or Nutella."

@hannahhatsi6 sadly asked the public:

"Why are we mixing mayo and banana?"

@myatara told Ziané with humour:

"Have a standard, my sister."

@mrbrandonk added in the comments:

"I'll just eat the banana on its own and save the roll and mayo for the viennas! Yasis."

