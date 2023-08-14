A gorgeous hun cooked a feast for her family, but they didn't touch it because of how strange the food was

From pineapple stew to charred brownies, she jokingly cried that nobody wanted to enjoy her dishes

Netizens stood with the woman's family and questioned her cooking skills in the hilarious video

Netizens said this woman's brownies looked like a couch or a black duvet. Image: @rooramai

Source: TikTok

A beautiful woman had to eat the bizarre food she cooked because her family and friends refused to touch it.

The woman's video shows how she hilariously made food she earnestly thought was enjoyable. When netizens saw the food, they quickly took the family's side!

Woman's family rejects bizarre food in TikTok video

@rooramai's hilarious food video, which was posted on TikTok and hit over 122,270 views.

The video is a compilation of pictures of the food she cooked, thinking her family and friends would enjoy it. The slideshow tells the story through images which are accompanied by captions.

The first caption starts the culinary narrative with an introduction to the dishes that her friends and family refused to touch, with a flavourful commentary. The first dish they could not stomach was pap and chicken.

The gorgeous hun said she had to eat two days in a row, stating that the family ate the meat, not the pap. The next dish was stranger than the first: she mixed Bran flakes with ice cream and fresh mango dessert.

She then made pineapple curry stew and said she had a blast eating it with rice alone. She also made pancakes that looked more like popcorn, rice with salsa and charcoal-black brownies. She also recently shared the type of food she eats every day.

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers supported her family's food stay-away

Netizens shared what they thought of the bizarre food she prepared.

Makanaka Mpofu said:

"I was rooting for you until I saw those brownies."

Ashley Masikati was confused.

"I thought the brownie was a black duvet."

Emi's world had a thought.

"Maybe the pancakes are the friends we made along the way."

Sina commented:

"I thought that was a leather couch."

His Mother remarked:

"Pancakes and brownies made me understand your family and friends."

Woman shares steamed bread recipe on TikTok

In a similar article, Briefly News repeated that a content creator shared a video of herself making steamed bread, which was a hit with TikTokkers.

The woman shared a step-by-step tutorial on how to prepare it. Netizens were amazed by the recipe and were heartily thankful for it.

