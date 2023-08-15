A bae visited her granny in the villages and was fed enough food for a week in a day

She recorded the whole experience, which included a hike and eating meat, vetkoeks and peanuts

Netizens were warmed by the older woman's affection for her granddaughter

A young woman's granny stuffed her with food when she visited her. Image: @africaqueenzz

Source: TikTok

A beautiful woman visited her grandmother and was fed so much food in one day that she couldn't breathe!

Although the woman was glad to be with her granny, she stuffed herself with grandmother's home cooking and joked that the following day would be round two.

Woman's granny feeds her a lot of food

@africaqueenzz's popular TikTok video went viral, hitting over 1.7 million views. It tells the story of how she had to eat all that food because there was no fridge or microwave at her grandmother's home. The video starts with her playfully hugging a goat before commencing to feast on the food prepared by her grandmother. They begin by eating vetkoeks, mielie, peanuts and porridge for breakfast.

Then they had ice cream, rice and beans and fed the dog. They ate more vetkoeks and walked before having roti and chicken for supper. She took a deep breath and ate more corn. Towards the end of the video, meat is being braaied, and she thanks her lucky stars that the meat is for the next day!

Watch the video here:

Woman's gogo appreciated by TikTokkers

Netizens understood the video and warmly embraced the granny pumping the hun with food.

Annaellemay said:

"It's grandma's job to fatten the grandbabies no matter what."

AG remarked:

"Just for that day alone, I would have gained at least 10 pounds. Imagine hiking to gain the weight back."

Yoon|Soobakdtudio added:

"I would have passed out in the afternoon after all the food."

@africaqueenzz replied:

"She would wake you up and tell you to eat more. I'm spending from experience."

Neenahsimone exclaimed:

"Girl how you ain't sleep for a week?"

She answered:

"She wouldn't let me."

Bejoro loved the granny.

"She is beautiful inside and out. Please give your grandma a massive hug from all of us who had them like her and miss them so much."

