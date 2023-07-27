Cannot believe her eyes when she saw the price of ice cream at Woolworths, so she shared it with the rest of South Africa

TikTok user @boipelomothibi_ shared a video showing that Woolies ice cream cost R104

fellow South Africans said that Woolworths is a levelling up back to the days of being the private school at grocery stores

Everyone knows that Woolworths is the private school of grocery stores. This woman could not believe her eyes when she saw that ice cream from Woolies cost R104.

This Mzansi babe shared a video showing that Woolies ice cream cost R104. Image: (TikTok user @boipelomothibi_)

Source: TikTok

Cost comparison to prove that Woolworths is not always more expensive than other stores; this ice cream is one of the items that is.

South African woman expresses disbelief over expensive Woolworths ice cream in TikTok video

TikTok user @boipelomothibi_ Of herself strolling towards the freezer section in Woolworths. Zooming in on the price of the ice cream, the good sister almost fell over backwards. R104 for ice cream?!

Look at this woman tripping over the price of Woolworths ice cream in this video:

Woolworths ice cream price has people discussing the unlivable increase in food cost

People took to the comments section to discuss the ridiculous increase in the cost of food. Some people claim that Woolies is now regaining its glory as the private school of grocery stores by increasing its prices to this extreme.

Read some of the comments below:

Tlhaliii claims:

“Woolies remembered who they are and went back to being expensive‍♀️”

KeneiloeM shared her struggle:

“We are going through it, shame, I saw Mitchum deodorant is R114 at Checkers”

Frisby.bernard._ could not believe it:

“I was there yesterday, it went from R84 to R104”

DizzyLizzy23 straight up said:

“I can't pay that much for ice cream. I don't care what it tastes like.”

R1 200 Woolies grocery haul has Mzansi amused, lady clowned over shopping choices

In related news, Briefly News reported that a content creator on TikTok showed how she spent over R1 000 on groceries for the week at Woolworth's store. The lady's groceries inspired a debate about how much more people could buy at other stores, such as Pick n Pay.

The video of Woolworth's grocery haul got 23 000 likes and hundreds of comments. With the rising cost of living in South Africa, the prices of different grocery stores are a hot topic, and people were not shy to pick favourites.

A TikTokker, @sheisndeka, as part of her groceries for the next two weeks and bought a six-pack of 2l of milk, granola, bagels, a pack of chicken, 2kg of potatoes and other household foods.

Source: Briefly News