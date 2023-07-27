A woman went to Checkers and bought some groceries for her household, which cost her a few thousands

Many were interested as they wanted to see how much she was able to get for her generous budget

People were surprised to see the grocery reveal did not have that much, for example, meat, considering that she spent a considerable sum

A woman went TikTok viral after showing people her latest purchases at Checkers. The lady spent a fair amount, and people were curious to see how many items she was able to get.

A TikTok video shows a woman's R2k Checkers grocery purchases for her household. Image

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's groceries received over 2 000 likes. People commented to discuss her shopping list.

Woman spends thousands at Checkers in TikTok video with 200k views

@ugcwithnaz_za showed people that she went to Checkers and spent R2 212. In the video, she bought items such as toilet paper and cooking oil, milk, canned goods, spices and more. Watch her haul below:

TikTok viewers evaluate woman's purchases

Many people thought that her grocery haul was not that bad, looking at how much she spent. Read what netizens had to say below:

Charnelle Solomons wrote:

"That's enough for one person only."

Romano added:

"Guys we must really utilise our empty backyards to plant our own veggies just to start saving somewhere."

Cay_1711 said:

"Aii no meat even and it's over R2k.."

Zaaii commented:

"Nah the cost of living is a scam."

Babies asked:

"That's it?"

Steph Melua remarked:

"It's so sad to think that they amount your three bags cost, is actually some people's monthly salary."

Mike Tyson noticed:

"Life is expensive. Not even meat on this list."

Online users love to see other people's grocery hauls

Netizens are fascinated by how others live, especially with rising prices. One woman went TikTok viral after showing people the Woolies groceries she bought.

