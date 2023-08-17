One video showed a woman who was having a hard time in her love life when things turned sour with her significant other

A video shows the lengths to which this woman went to try and get her boyfriend back when he was in a car ready to leave

Many people commented on the video, and some could relate to the young lady's pain, while others were critical

One lady sounded desperate in a video where she was begging her boyfriend. Many people shared their thoughts after hearing what she had to say to her upset partner.

A TikTok video shows a woman who needed forgiveness for her boyfriend and she begged him before he drove off.

The video of the young woman crying received thousands of likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people thought who thought they would share their two cents.

Woman loses it over bf

A video posted on TikTok by @minnie_ndlovu1 shows a young woman begging her boyfriend to stay. The video was filmed at night, and the woman can be seen holding onto a car, telling her boyfriend she loves him.

South Africans discuss woman's heartbreak

Online users found the video relatable. Many thought that that lady was doing too much, especially for a man. Others were more empathetic.

Ontokozo said:

"She needed a warm motherly hug after this with no judgment."

Mpumi_Sthununu wrote:

"Many of us will judge/ laugh and say we'd never cry for a guy like this, but behind closed doors we do... I sympathise with her shem."

user9578023868144 added:

"Y'all don't understand what attachment does to a person, I feel her. Yoh it hurts."

Dynamite coming in all smalls! commented:

"Let it get to this point and let the guy be arrogant and reject her and embarrass her.She will realise wake up azthintithe and walk away, ngeke aphinde."

Sego added:

"You can’t love a man to this extent my sister."

Couples with trouble in paradise go viral

Many people like to see other people's personal details when they open up online. Netizens love discussing romance debacles that anyone brings to the internet.

"Phephisa": Woman drives 5 hours to surprise bae, finds out he's been cheating

Briefly News previously reported that most people see cheating as the greatest betrayal when it comes to romantic relationships. And who can blame them after promises of "I love you" and "Together Forever" have been broken?

One woman was left heartbroken after discovering her partner had been unfaithful when she drove five hours to surprise him.

In a video posted by Zamaphemba Nkosazane (@phembar94), she is seen driving a car with a caption that indicates that she embarked on the long journey only to find out that her partner had been up to no good and have her heart broken.

