South African women's national football team, Banyana Banyana, started their WAFCON title defence with a 2-0 win over Ghana.

Star defender, Bambanani Mbane, deservedly earned the player of the match award and sparked online buzz with “my wife” remark

Next up for South Africa is an encounter against Tanzania as Desiree Ellis eyes group dominance

Banyana Banyana kicked off their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title defence with a scrappy but crucial 2-0 victory over Ghana at Honneur Stadium in Oudja, Morocco, on Monday night.

The South African women’s national team came into the tournament under a cloud of off-field turmoil. Recent weeks had seen them boycott training due to outstanding payments, and they were without star forward Thembi Kgatlana. Despite the unrest, Desiree Ellis' side showed composure and professionalism in their opening match, taking control early and heading into the break in a strong position.

Bambanani Mbane was deservedly awarded the player of the match accolade for a strong performance. Image Keith McInnes

Source: Getty Images

Motlhalo and Seoposenwe strike early

After dominating early possession, Banyana found their breakthrough when Linda Motlhalo calmly converted from the penalty spot. Shortly afterwards, Jermaine Seoposenwe doubled the lead with a delightful finish, capitalising on a lapse in the Ghanaian defence.

Although the early exchanges were disjointed, with both teams struggling to maintain meaningful possession, South Africa eventually settled. Midfielder Amogelang Motau played a key role in calming the tempo and dictating the pace in the middle of the park.

Mbane shines in defence.

Defender Bambanani Mbane was a rock at the back, putting in a commanding performance that kept the West Africans at bay. Her efforts earned her the Player of the Match award. Mbane also gave a passionate post-match interview, which struck a chord with many South Africans, some of whom found her remarks refreshingly candid and thought-provoking.

Mzansi reacts to Banyana star’s post-match comment about “my wife”

After a standout performance in Banyana Banyana’s 2-0 win over Ghana, defender Bambanani Mbane’s post-match comment, “This is for my team and my wife at home”, sparked mixed reactions online.

Here’s how social media users reacted:

@Botshelo

"Did she say ‘it’s for the team and my wife’?"

@Kelvin

"Did I just hear it right or what? Ati, this is for my team and my wife at home? Is he a man? 😅😅😅 FIFA, you have a lot of work to do."

@Chela

"So this girl is married? If you heard very well, ‘my team and my wife’. Guys, let’s be serious??? 😜😂😂"

@Praiz

"Did she just thank her wife? 😳😳😳😳😳"

@Plus27

"‘My wife’? 🤯 Remember you are in Morocco, not Mzansi."

@Bvute

"She has a wife at home, but this is a women’s tournament? 😄🤣😂"

@Oladumni

"FIFA and CAF must hear this. Men playing women’s football."

@Lekau

"Was that ‘my wife’ part necessary? 😒"

@Mcabango

"This confusion is like the guy who once said, ‘Thanks to my wife and my girlfriend… sorry, I mean my wife.’ 😭😭😭😂"

@HugeHuge

"Oh, what a shame. Instead of celebrating our ladies, you’re busy with ‘my wife’ this, ‘my wife’ that. That’s why the men’s team always loses, because this country doesn’t know how to support women’s football. These ladies are winning and will win the cup, unlike the men’s team that has never won and probably never will."

@Samkelo

"Juicy 🔥🔥🔥🔥! The way she clears the lines, very clean defender! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻"

@Unathi

"It’s small things like this that make people lose their support. 🚮"

@Aoron

"For that statement, this team should be disqualified. Remember, you’re in Morocco — not Mzansi."

Mbane has been married for two years

The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies star married her then girlfriend Tsholofelo Makgalemele in a traditional wedding in 2023.

Defender Bambanani Mbane was a rock at the back, putting in a commanding performance that kept the West Africans at bay. Image: Mike Egerton

Source: Getty Images

Next up: Tanzania

Banyana will next face Tanzania, a side considered less formidable than Ghana. Coach Desiree Ellis will be hoping for another confident performance, especially after overcoming what she described as a "brave" Ghanaian outfit. A win against Tanzania would solidify South Africa’s position in the group and bring them a step closer to defending their crown.

