Bafana Bafana and Masandawana ladies defender Bambanani Mbane married her wife Tsholofelo traditionally

The star shared a picture of herself and her wifey in traditional attire on X

Fans and supporters of the star congratulated Bambanani and her wife

Bambanani Mbane traditionally wedded her wife, Tsholofelo Mbane. Image: @BambananiMbane

Source: Twitter

Halala! Wedding bells rang earlier this month as one of Mzansi's female football players Wedded her beautiful wife.

Bambanani Mbane traditionally married her wifey Tsholofelo Mbane

It was a wedding season, and one of the Masadawana ladies made headlines as she put a ring on it. Though the Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani was already legally married to his wife Thsolofelo, the star recently had a traditional wedding.

Mbane shared a picture of her and his wife Tsholo on her X page, formerly known as Twitter, in their traditional wedding outfit, and she captioned the picture:

"Mkam Phakama Bakubone. #The Mbanes #Mrs&Mrs."

See the picture below:

Mbane has always flaunted his gorgeous wife to the world without fail. The star makes sure that she lets peeps know how much she adores and appreciates her wife.

Fans congratulate Bambanani Mbane

Shortly after Mbane shared the picture on her social media page, fans supporters flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages to the star. See some of the remarks below:

@SimyC7 congratulated them:

"Congrats loveies."

@_TSHABANGU_ wrote:

"Congratulations."

@TshoeuMpho said":

"Maka phakame ba mbone congratulations are in order."

@_TatendaGondo responded:

"Congratulations to both of you."

@mxhosakazi98 shared:

"Congratulations Bambanani."

@Panda22TheTedd1 mentioned:

"Congratulations are in order Malume."

@ivar_no23 responded:

"Congratulations, fave."

@behappppi commented:

"Congratulations are in order for you and Sis Tsholo."

