50 best traditional wedding décor ideas in South Africa

Did you know the primary role of event décor is to set the ambience of the function? Decorations accentuate the chosen venue and give it an appropriate look or theme. Weddings are among the events that require decorations. You should check out various traditional wedding décor ideas before your big day to set the ambience you desire.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Elegant décor ideas in 2022. Photo: @givysevents, @mmashekoevents, @mmashekoevents, @masterpiece_events (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Modern décor ranges from simple to sophisticated, depending on your preferences and budget. In South Africa, cultural weddings are among the most important events. If your big day is soon approaching, you should look at various traditional wedding décor ideas and select what you like best.

Awesome traditional wedding décor ideas in 2022

There are numerous traditional wedding décor ideas in South Africa. Before looking at them, you should know the colours you want and ascertain they reflect your taste, personality, and community.

Sepedi traditional wedding décor ideas

Sepedi wedding décor ideas. Photo: @givysevents, @mmashekoevents, @to_the_twedd, @mmashekoevents, @mmashekoevents, @mmashekoevents, @ditsala_events, @mmashekoevents (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Pedi or Bapedi community is primarily found in Limpopo province. Sepedi traditional attire is quite bright and often includes yellow, red, blue, pink and white.

Many couples from this community choose one of these colours as their theme colours. Decorations for traditional marriage events in this community often feature these colours.

Xhosa traditional wedding décor ideas

Xhosa wedding décor. Photo: @ladyc_events, @yumievents, @jzeeevents, @her_beauty_events, @perfect_bridal_events, @elsielovephoto, @konfident_kreations, @karabo_mokaila (modified by author)

Source: UGC

People from the Xhosa community are mainly found in Eastern Cape. During a marriage ceremony, people from this community dance and sing in joy.

People also partake in a beer called umqombothi. Many events feature black and white décor, usually inspired by the black and white native attire. The couple can also choose other theme colours, depending on their preference.

Zulu traditional wedding décor ideas in 2022

Zulu wedding décor ideas. Photo: @sithelo_events, @masterpiece_events, @elegancedesigndecor_, @oohdeecompany, @masterpiece_events, @tonimasuluke, @sisb_events, @emazimeleni (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know the Zulu community is the largest ethnic group in South Africa, and people from this community often call themselves the people of the heavens? This community is known for using colourful beads in their clothes, art, and events.

The community has a blue, yellow, red and black flag. Many couples from this ethnic group use colourful decorations for their big day as a way of honouring their culture.

Venda traditional wedding décor ideas

Ideas for Venda wedding décor. Photo: @dollies_events, @dollies_events, @dollies_events, @dollies_events, @dollies_events, @dollies_events, @dollies_events, @dollies_events (modified by author)

Source: UGC

People from the Venda community are mainly found in the northeastern corner of the country, bordering southern Zimbabwe. The most prominent colours in this culture are green, blue, yellow, and red. In many marriage ceremonies, the decorations feature these colours.

Tswana traditional wedding décor ideas

Tswana wedding ideas. Photo: @liloseventsm17, @botswanaweddings, @lg_events7, @sosanahouseofdecor, @makimokale00, @decor_by_fifla, @lg_events7, @the_blaq_celebration (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know there are about four million Tswana people? This ethnic group is known for its indigo, blue, or green prints. Most lobola or dowry ceremonies feature blue in the attire and decorations.

What is a traditional wedding style?

In most African communities, the cultural wedding style involves the groom's family visiting the bride's family to pay the dowry or bride price. Certain rituals are conducted as per the community's culture.

What happens at a traditional wedding?

During a traditional wedding in South Africa, there is a public proclamation of the union of marriage between two people. It usually involves the exchange or presentation of gifts, and the groom's family visits the bride's home.

What is the difference between modern and traditional marriage?

Traditional unions in South Africa involve two families, bride price, and defined gender roles. The union is legally recognised as a customary marriage under the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act of 2000.

On the other hand, modern marriages include church and civil unions. They are characterised by shared responsibilities.

How can I decorate my wedding things?

You can decorate your event in whichever manner you desire. You have the freedom to choose flower arrangements, table runners, and centrepieces. Your choices should reflect your culture, preferences, and desired mood.

What are the features of traditional marriage?

Traditional unions involve the groom's family visiting the bride's family, joyous singing and dancing, sharing traditional brews, payment of bride price, and presentation of gifts.

How can I make a cheap wedding look expensive?

You can make your budget wedding appear expensive by making double use of flowers, spray painting on things to give them a metallic finish, and brightening the venue using candles.

There are numerous traditional wedding décor ideas to sift through online for your upcoming function. We hope you find the best style from the 50 options explored above, and may your big day be a success.

READ ALSO: 80+ stylish African traditional wedding dresses guaranteed to turn heads in 2022

Briefly.co.za recently published stylish African traditional wedding dresses for 2022. Africa has multiple communities, each with unique cultural habits and norms.

Each community has traditional wedding attire with special meaning or significance. Today, these attires have a modern touch. If you are looking for inspiration for your big day, you should check the designs out immediately.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News