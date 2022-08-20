Tendai Ndoro is a popular Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Al-Orouba in the Oman Professional League and as a centre-forward for the Zimbabwe national team. Besides his successful football career, many fans have a particular interest in his wife, Thando Maseko, especially since there has been media speculation regarding their current state of the relationship. Here is what is known about both individuals.

Thando Maseko’s personal life has gathered widespread interest from fans of sportsman Tendai Ndoro, especially as of late. There has been online speculation that the athlete is no longer living in their marital home, and she possesses all of his assets, seemingly upset fans. Is it all as it seems?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Thandekile Grace Maseko Nickname Thando Maseko Date of birth 29 August 1983 Age 38 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Unknown Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Separated from Tendai Ndoro Ethnicity Black Gender Female Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Dark brown (braids) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Unknown Education Unknown Native language Unknown Net worth Unknown Social media profiles Unknown

Thando Maseko’s biography leaves significant gaps in information. Many things about her remain unclear since she rarely speaks out publicly and does not seem to have any known forms of social media. As a result, most of her private life, like her background, career, and other personal details, are unknown, and even Thando Maseko’s pictures are difficult to find. But here are some details about her that other sources have confirmed.

Thando Maseko’s age

The estranged wife of Tendai Ndoro will be 39 years of age as of 29 August 2022.

Tendai Ndoro and Thando Maseko’s marriage

B-Metro initially reported that Tendai Ndoro was kicked out of a Kyalami home he shared with his wife following a heated argument, along with claims from her side of domestic violence. Source state that she kept his assets like Tendai Ndoro's cars and left him with nothing to his name since the cars and house are allegedly registered in her name.

Their source is quoted as saying, 'It appears Ndoro’s property in South Africa is not registered in his name, so when things were not going well with his wife, he was kicked out of their Kyalami Estate home. The biggest mistake he made was not registering the house and cars in his name, and that will be his downfall.'

Thando Maseko's public statements

However, Thando has since come forward and stated that the rumors are not related to her and that much of what some certain sources claim is not true, but the domestic violence reports are accurate.

She was allegedly quoted as saying, 'I just wanted to clear the air. On the issue that was posted about me, this lady in the picture is not me. People are mistaking me for the lady Tendai was dating after our marriage ended in 2018. I’ve not seen Tendai since then and I’ve never lived in Kyalami. When I was staying with him, we were in a rented house in Boksburg (in Johannesburg’s East Rand), and he didn’t own that property.'

She is further quoted as saying 'During the time l was with Ndoro, we didn’t live the luxurious life people are saying. This was the time when he was having problems with Ajax. They were not paying him, and we were in arrears. We couldn’t even pay rent. The cars that they talk about were not there. We only had one car, and we would fight over who drives it.'

Thando Maseko’s career

No public information on her career is available as she steers clear from the public eye. Most of what we know regarding her life is based on her marriage to her estranged footballer husband.

Tendai Ndoro’s salary

We do not know what he currently earns as his current job is unknown, but he used to earn an R100 000 per month salary at Highlands Park, which was eventually cut down by R20 000. His last estimated net worth online is between $1.5 million and $5 million.

Tendai Ndoro's twin brother

For those who did not know, Tendai has a twin, Takudzwa Ndoro. He is also a successful football player who currently plays for the Zimbabwe national team.

Tendai Ndoro's wife, Thando Maseko, may have been thrust into the spotlight for scandalous reasons. Still, she is more than just the football star's estranged wife and the drama that currently surrounds the previously-married couple.

