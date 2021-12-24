Life and times of Angie Diale: Age, family, cause of death, career, profiles

South Africa had a gloomy day on 23rd December after the sudden passing of Angie Diale. She was a renowned HIV activist, life coach, and trained nurse. Mam Angie was also a revered health and relationship counsellor, helping struggling families across Mzansi. She hosted Please Step In, a Mzansi Magic docu-series for seven seasons from 2015 to 2020.

Counsellor and activist Diale has been hailed as a legend who ensured Mzansi communities were peaceful places by assisting those struggling with relationship and family issues. This article looks at Diale’s life and the societal contributions that make her a hero beyond the grave.

Where is Angie Diale from?

The HIV activist was born in 1966 in Meadowlands, Soweto, South Africa. Angie Diale’s age at the time of her sudden passing is 55 years.

She spent her childhood and youth years in Meadowlands and is said to have been instrumental in bringing political change in the community alongside her peers. She leaves behind her mother, Mirriam Mosala and her brother Kenosi Solo Tau.

Angie Diale’s husband and children

The fallen hero has left behind a loving husband, Billy Diale. The couple was blessed with two children, Tshepa and Olerato. She was also a grandmother to one grandson, Oitumetse. As revealed by the Sowetan Live publication, she contracted HIV shortly after giving birth to her son.

Angie Diale’s education and qualifications

The television personality is a trained nurse, although details about the institution she attended are not available. As a student nurse, she worked at Sandringham Gardens and later joined the medical staff at the Johannesburg Hospital.

Angie Diale’s profession

The life coach hosted Please Step In on Mzansi Magic for seven seasons from 2015 to 2020. She was also the host of Relate, a reality entertainment series on SABC1 and worked as the content advisor and resident counsellor on Choice, an SABC1 youth series.

The television personality was also a vocal HIV activist and served as the Managing Director at the Peo Entle HIV Wellness and Youth Skills Development Centre. She is attributed to helping destigmatize the disease and encourage forgiveness.

Her journey to becoming an HIV activist started when she was diagnosed with the virus after giving birth to her son. Diale, who is also a qualified nurse, faced stigma and discrimination. The experience prompted her to start educating people about the disease, and she has since worked with the government, NGOs and businesses.

Angie Diale’s cause of death

Angie Diale passed away on 23rd December 2021 at the age of 55. According to a statement released by Angie Diale’s family, she was taken to Tshepo Temba medical facility after complaining of shortness of breath. She was then transferred to Leratong Hospital, where she succumbed, and the cause of death is said to be pneumonia-related complications.

After news of her death was made public, Mzansi Magic and celebrities across South Africa shared their tributes. Her love for the community stands out in all the heartfelt condolence messages.

South Africa has indeed lost a hero. Angie Diale dedicated her life to bringing development to communities across the country. She will forever be remembered, and her legacy will live through the generations she helped stand on their feet. May her soul rest in eternal peace!

