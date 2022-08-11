The current president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, resumed office in 2018 as the head of the executive arm of government although he has certain legislative and judicial oversight. Before focussing on politics, he was a big business owner; he sure made a lot of money, which is why Forbes ranked him among the richest Africans. So, where does Cyril Ramaphosa live now?

Cyril Ramaphosa is wealthy and can afford to build or buy a residence wherever he wishes in his country or outside. Apart from this, his country has three de facto capitals in Pretoria, Bloemfontein, and Cape Town for the executive, judiciary, and legislative arms of government, respectively.

Profile summary

Full name Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa Nickname The Buffalo Gender Male Date of birth 17th November 1952 Age 69 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Soweto, Transvaal Province, Union of South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Bald Eye colour Dark Brown Mother Erdmuth Ramaphosa Father Samuel Ramaphosa Marital status Married Wife Tshepo Motsepe Children Five College/University University of Limpopo and University of South Africa Profession Politician and entrepreneur Net worth $450 million Social media Instagram, Twitter

Where does the South African President live?

Based on the South African constitution that makes the office of the president an executive position, the only official residence for whoever becomes the state's number one citizen is in Pretoria.

Regarding his official position, Cyril Ramaphosa's house is located in Bryntirion Estate, Pretoria. The residence is known as Mahlamba Ndlopfu, which means The New Dawn.

South African heads of government had lived there since 1940 when it was opened. Gerard Moerdijk designed and constructed the building. Additionally, the residence is where the presidential family receives important guests from within and outside the country.

Notable international political figures like former President of the United States of America Barack Obama and François Mitterrand, president of the French Republic, have been hosted there.

Where does the President of South Africa live in Cape Town?

Although the president's official residence, as vested by the constitution, should be in Pretoria, the South African head of state also has official access to a presidential residence in Cape Town.

Genadendal Residence became the official residence of South African presidents in 1994 when Nelson Mandela chose to stay there instead of the Groote Schuur manor house. The building was previously known as Westbrooke before it was renamed after the town where it is located on the Groote Schuur estate in Rondebosch. The residence has become President Ramaphosa's house when he is in Cape Town.

Cyril Ramaphosa's house and cars

Besides his official residences, Cyril, whose wealth is estimated at $450 million, is reportedly building his private mansion somewhere in the state. The current president has reportedly acquired a piece of land beneath Lion's Head.

Lion's Head has become the centre of tourist attractions. It is a mountain located in Cape Town, South Africa, and has become one of the most hiked mountains in the world.

The land is said to be two plots with combined dimensions of up to 1,423 square meters and was acquired by Cyril in 2010 for a whopping R30 million. It is said to have various exotic overviews, including Robben Island on the Panorama of the Atlantic Ocean.

Besides personal residential houses, Cyril Ramaphosa is a big player in the South African real estate game. He reportedly owns some buildings that make up several townhouses, and apartments, across the country, especially in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

He has a Fresnaye mansion along a beachside in Cape Town, which he rents out to tourists looking for something that offers scenic relaxation spots. Cyril also has a game farm known as Phala Phala. He rears mostly expensive breeds of animals there, including cows and Buffalos.

Cars owned by President Cyril

As the president of one of the most prosperous African countries, Cyril Ramaphosa enjoys certain official benefits, though he reportedly owns only a couple of automobiles, including the following:

Mercedez Benz C64 AMG

BMW X3 M40i

Toyota 4×4 Hilux Raider

Volkswagen Polo

He is said to have other models of the same or different car brands in his presidential and personal fleet. He also denies reports claiming he is the proud owner of an expensive Maybach.

How many McDonald's does Ramaphosa own?

As an astute businessman, Ramaphosa once held the McDonald's franchise in South Africa, making him the owner of at least 145 spots at the time. He has, however, given the business over to a United Arab Emirates-based company after he entered public office.

Where does Cyril Ramaphosa live? According to reports, he lives in his official residence as South Africa's president, though he manages to separate his official residence from the privately owned ones. The president travels between countries, but his homes are believed to be in Cape Town and Pretoria.

