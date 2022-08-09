Who is Leslee Neshehe? Age, daughters, husband, occupation, profiles, net worth

Leslee Neshehe is the ex-wife of the American-schooled South African actor and model Mutodi Neshehe. She married him for about thirteen years until their divorce. Leslee is an American by nationality and met her ex and now late husband in her home country, but their love was so strong that she was willing to travel thousands of miles to be with him.

Although things went sour between Leslee Neshehe and her ex-husband at some point, they reconciled before Mutodi passed away from what some sources suspected to have been complications from coronavirus. Nevertheless, Leslee is not financially distraught even after the passing of her husband because she is an entrepreneur in her own right, as she is the founder of a talent agency and consulting company.

Leslee Neshehe's biography summary

Full name Leslee Dalton Neshehe Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Current residence South Africa and the United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Red Eye colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Mutodi Neshehe Children 2 Profession Motivational speaker, consultant and talent agent

Who is Leslee Dalton?

Leslee was a mother and a wife at some point, although she only carries the title of a mother since she divorced her ex-husband, Mutodi Neshehe. The lovebirds were first acquainted in 2006 during an encounter at a restaurant in Carolina, United States of America, and after falling in love, they became more close-knit.

The mother of two daughters and ex-wife of Mutodi Neshehe moved to South Africa for the sake of love but was born and raised in the United States of America, meaning that Leslee Neshehe's nationality is American.

She hardly speaks about her parents and siblings, making it hard to say exactly what Leslee Neshehe's age is. In the same vein, the specificity of her educational background remains shrouded in secrecy.

Career

The details of Leslee Neshehe's occupation are unknown, although there are claims that she is an entrepreneur whose areas of specialisation are in motivational speaking, talent hunting, management, and consultancy.

This is in contrast to the career of Leslee Neshehe's husband, whose career is well documented as a prolific South African television series actor and model. Mutodi, who schooled in the United States of America and bagged a degree in a business-related course, has been in television commercials since he was four.

On his return to South Africa, he became a sort of enigma in the South African movie industry and has appeared in several movies and television shows, such as:

Man in Crisis

Three Stops

Harvest

Zaziwa

Happiness is a Four-letter word

The Queen

7de Laan

Rockville

Broken Vows

Winnie Mandela

Muhvango

Little One

Jacob’s Cross

Stealing Time

Skwizaz

Windrider

Who is Mutodi Neshehe's wife?

Leslee married the late South African actor and moved with him to South Africa. The marriage, however, reportedly ended due to infidelity. It was in the news that Leslee had gone over some messages on her husband's phone and realised that he had been sending romantic messages to other women. One of them was acclaimed to be Mimi Khomo, an actress from the Date My Family Bachelorette.

Mutodi Neshehe, on the other hand, refuted the claims and refused to make further comments on the allegation but not without telling the public that Leslee had been verbally and mentally abusive to him. The crack in the marriage became even more profound when The Daily Sun wrote that the husband, Mutodi, had moved out of their matrimonial home in Honeydew Manor in western Johannesburg.

But then, Leslee told the public that her ex-husband was not telling all of the stories and that he was giving false information. Some of her words also suggested that she felt betrayed.

The duo were officially divorced before the passing away of Mutodi on 1st July 2021. However, according to Leslee, they had become more understanding of each other. Leslee Neshehe's daughters are Lexi and Sadee Belle; the two girls are the only kids she shared with her late ex-husband, and she allowed him to see the girls even when they were estranged.

Social media presence

The wife of the late South African actor is rarely active on social media. However, you can find Leslee Neshehe's Instagram account in her name, though it is private and unverified. Similarly, a Twitter account was also opened in her full name in August 2014, but she has an almost insignificant following.

Net worth

Leslee's net worth from her acclaimed consulting company and talent agency is unspecified; however, her husband's reported financial worth was around $1.3 million. She lives with their daughters in their matrimonial house in one of the expensive estates in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Leslee Neshehe followed her heart, leading her straight to live and start a family with an African. She is one example of unbiased love; however, it seems this particular love costs her a thing or two.

