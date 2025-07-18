Black Coffee caused a stir on social media after he was spotted wearing a luxury watch worth over R2 million

The viral photo showed Black Coffee sharing a romantic moment with his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez

Netizens expressed mixed reactions, with some criticising the extravagant purchase, while others admired his wealth

Grammy Award-winning South African producer and DJ Black Coffee had social media in awe after showing off his R2.1 million luxury timepiece. Known for his taste for the finer things in life, the We Dance Again hitmaker reminded Mzansi that his bank account stays healthy.

Lately, Black Coffee has been making headlines for more than his music. The musician, born Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, has been serving couple goals with his Venezuelan bae Victoria Gonzalez. The couple recently went viral after Victoria Gonzalez impressed fans by speaking fluent Zulu, and now their loved-up photo has them trending again.

Black Coffee flaunts R2 million watch

In a picture shared by entertainment and current affairs blogger @InsideOutNews_ on Friday, 18 July 2025, the super-rich DJ is shown gently holding and kissing Victoria Gonzalez’s hand. On his wrist, he is wearing a gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak timepiece, which retails for $118,000 on the Chrono24 website. This is approximately R2,114,843.20.

See the picture below:

What netizens are saying about Black Coffee's R2 million watch

In the comments section, netizens expressed mixed reactions. While several netizens argued that the timepiece was a reflection of his wealth, others suggested that the money could’ve been better spent.

Here are some of the reactions:

@vipkalombo argued:

“My cheap Apple Watch does more for me than that million rands watch, the irony of it all.”

@okay_and_then declared:

“When your music moves millions, your watch better follow suit.”

@Mnu_Mpofana said:

“There are R200 watches today that can make phone calls, send SMSs, take photos, shoot videos and count steps. For R1.8 million, you almost expect it to shoot live ammunition.”

@joy_zelda argued:

“Yet he asked people to donate to his foundation to help Mthatha flood victims.”

@Monare99 remarked:

“And someone will have time to hate on him.”

@Sipho_gaffer claimed:

“You can get in China cheap.”

@Isagoentle12 said:

“That watch can solve my life problems just like that😭”

@Nomakanjan44920 claimed:

“Overcompensating this bra.”

@kenkybit said:

“Coffee's money is very long🔥”

@BabimbaKingdom shared:

“Grootman is in his own league.”

Black Coffee's lavish sneaker collection worth over R600K

The gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak timepiece isn't the only luxury item DJ Black Coffee owns.

Briefly News shared a look into Black Coffee's designer sneaker collection.

Black Coffee owns multiple Louis Vuitton pairs designed by his friend and fellow DJ, the late Virgil Abloh. The total cost of the Grammy Award winner's sneaker collection exceeds R600,000, showcasing his love for exclusive designer fashion.

His less pricey models include the Marni X Carhartt Wip Men's Slip on Sneakers, which retail for a minimum of $125.00 on eBay.

