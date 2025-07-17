A South African entrepreneur went viral on TikTok after proudly revealing her R2 million luxurious car

Her post ignited online discussions about wealth, hustle culture, and the legitimacy of multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes

Many netizens celebrated her achievement as an inspiring example of financial independence and black excellence

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans reacted to a viral TikTok video of entrepreneur @ncumisamajezi proudly showcasing her cash-bought R2 million BMW X6, sparking discussions about wealth, MLMs, and celebrating black excellence.

A South African entrepreneur achieved TikTok fame after showcasing her R2 million BMW X6, which she bought without bank finance. Image: @ncumisamajezi

Source: TikTok

South African entrepreneur and TikTok content creator @ncumisamajezi took TikTok by storm after posting a celebratory video revealing her brand new BMW X6, proudly stating it was bought cash with no bank or instalments involved.

Ncumi is a business coach and distributor of health products under the Forever brand. Her story has inspired thousands, with many followers congratulating her in the comments and calling her a role model for financial independence and goal setting. In the viral clip, she’s seen beaming next to the luxury SUV, which she claims cost her a whopping R2 million. She wrote:

"Brand-new, cash-bought BMW X6 for myself. I can only thank God and Forever... Yesterday was a God did moment for me. I collected this beast, Brand new and bought Cash. No instalments, no bank involved, R2 Millions cash... I own a cash-built mansion and a cash-bought luxury car. I could not have done this without Forever. I am forever grateful."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Ncumi’s milestone sparks debate but celebrates black success and wealth

The post sparked debate online around wealth, hustle culture, and the legitimacy of health and beauty product MLMs, but her supporters celebrated the milestone as proof of hard work paying off. Ncumi’s flashy reveal continues to circulate widely, becoming another example of South Africans celebrating black excellence and generational wealth on social media.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Mhimhi Nduh Zuma said:

"Sisi wase next door has been selling Forever for years, mara usahlala emkhukhwini. Kanti ngomphi lo Forever wenu guys."

Babalwa commented:

"I bought this car yesterday, very comfortable."

Lady B said:

"I'm happy for you, believe me. However, I'm just curious why pay R2 million cash for a vehicle that will depreciate in value, which is not an asset?"

Phiwayinkosi DãKiñg added:

"Congratulations sisi omdala, but 'cash' ngcabanga ukuthi iyona ndlela elula ukuzibizela izigebengu."

ChrisExel said:

"Kanti nina Ncumisa nine R2 million ezihlelinje mahala ezingenzi nix."

Thobile Mkhwanazi commented:

"From a state lawyer to a millionaire. Congratulations, my leader!"

Sandilelaurence said:

"With all due jubilation for her successful purchase, but it still hits us hard as black people that financial education is very important and needed. In this day and age, you can't really buy a R2 million car and see nothing wrong with it."

Rapelang Erasmus shared:

"Vele mna andithandii kwa intanga zam."

N2fly2Pr4y asked:

"Why is the dealership not dancing and celebrating with you? Congratulations!"

Asemahle Baliso said:

"Hayi ngomphi lowenu o Forever, azithengwa tu ezi Aloe zam. Nenza njani bethuna. Congratulations, Mama, you deserve it!"

Lubabalo asked:

"Uyi thathaphi R2 million?"

Princess wrote:

"I like the fact that you even tell us it's R2 million."

Check out the TikTok video below

3 Briefly News stories about new car purchases

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News