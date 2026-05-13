• Bongokuhle Hlongwane has emerged as the highest-paid South African currently playing in Major League Soccer after new salary figures were released

• The latest MLS salary guide also explained the difference between a player’s base salary and guaranteed compensation

• Hlongwane’s earnings place him among the top-earning African footballers currently playing in the United States

Bongokuhle Hlongwane is the highest-paid South African in Major League Soccer. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane is earning one of the biggest salaries among South African footballers abroad after the release of the 2026 MLS Players Salary Guide.

The figures, published by the Major League Soccer Players Association on 12 May 2026, revealed that the Minnesota United winger earns a base salary of US$1 million (about R16.5 million).

His guaranteed compensation rises to US$1.142 million (about R18.8 million), making him the highest-paid South African currently listed in Major League Soccer.

The salary figures quickly attracted attention from football fans trying to understand how MLS player earnings are structured.

What Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s salary actually means

Many supporters often confuse “base salary” with “guaranteed compensation”, but the two figures are not the same.

According to the MLSPA, a base salary refers to the fixed amount a player earns annually from his contract before additional benefits are added.

Guaranteed compensation includes extra earnings such as signing bonuses, marketing bonuses and certain agent fees spread across the duration of the contract.

The association explained that performance bonuses are excluded because “there is no guarantee that the player will hit those bonuses”.

That means Hlongwane’s guaranteed compensation is higher than his basic wage because it factors in additional benefits attached to his deal with Minnesota United.

Hlongwane continues to grow in importance for Bafana

The former Maritzburg United star has become one of the key South African players based abroad.

In March 2026, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos confirmed that Hlongwane would miss the first friendly against Panama because of travel fatigue after flying in from the United States.

Speaking before the match, Broos said the winger needed more recovery time because of the long journey and time-zone difference.

“This is not tactical or because they are sick or injured, it's just a question of the trip they made from America to here,” Broos explained.

“And also the jet lag – seven hours' difference, so those guys need a little bit more time to recover.”

Bafana Bafana attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane tops the highest-paid list for South Africans in MLS for 2026. Image: Stephen Maturen

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Messi still leads MLS earnings list

While Hlongwane’s earnings are substantial, global stars still dominate the top of the MLS salary rankings.

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi reportedly earns a base salary of US$25 million (about R412.5 million), with guaranteed compensation climbing to US$28.3 million (about R466.9 million).

Former Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min was also listed among the league’s highest earners with a base salary of US$10.3 million (about R169.9 million).

SA athlete raises concerns after winning gold in Ghana

Briefly News earlier reported that South African shot put champion Aiden Smith raised concerns about athlete accommodation and food at the ongoing African Championships in Ghana after winning gold in Accra.

Smith claimed athletes were left without blankets, struggled to access basic essentials and were allegedly limited on food portions during the tournament. Despite the complaints, the South African star praised Ghana and described the country as “amazing”.

Source: Briefly News