Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s salary at Chicago Fire has placed the former Orlando Pirates defender among the top-paid South Africans in MLS

The young Bafana Bafana defender reportedly earns more in the United States than many established stars in the PSL

Mbokazi’s lucrative package has reignited debate over whether MLS is becoming a major destination for South African talent

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Mbekezeli Mbokazi's salary indicates that the young defender is among the top earners in Bafana Bafana. Image: Chris Carter

Source: Getty Images

Former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi is earning a massive salary at MLS side Chicago Fire after completing his high-profile move to the United States in January 2026.

The 20-year-old centre-back joined the American club in a reported transfer worth around US$3 million (about R55 million), becoming one of the most talked-about South African exports in recent months.

Salary figures released by the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) on May 12, 2026, revealed that Mbokazi earns a base salary of US$593,000 (about R10.9 million) annually at Chicago Fire.

His guaranteed compensation climbs to US$655,620 (about R12 million), placing him among the highest-paid South African footballers currently playing abroad.

Mbokazi’s Chicago Fire salary revealed

The MLS Players Association explained that guaranteed compensation includes a player’s base salary as well as signing bonuses and guaranteed payments spread across the duration of the contract.

The organisation stated that the figure also includes “marketing bonuses and any agent’s fees” annualised over the term of the deal.

Mbokazi’s reported earnings mean the defender is taking home close to US$49,000 (about R900,000) per month before additional bonuses.

The former Orlando Pirates defender reportedly signed a four-year contract running until 2029, with an option for an additional year.

His move to Chicago Fire came shortly before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and quickly became one of the biggest talking points in South African football.

Hugo Broos previously questioned the move

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos openly expressed concern about Mbokazi’s decision to move to MLS at such a young age.

Speaking before AFCON, Broos said:

“I’m aware of what happened. His agent, a woman who believes she understands football, is acting like many others, focused on how much money she can secure.”

The remarks sparked criticism online, with some social media users accusing the Belgian coach of sexism. Broos later apologised for the comments.

Despite the controversy surrounding the transfer, Mbokazi’s salary package highlights the financial rewards available in Major League Soccer.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi's 2026 salary at Chicago Fire has been revealed, placing the young defender among the highest-earning South African players abroad. Image: Jordan Bank.

Source: Getty Images

Mbokazi now among SA’s top earners abroad

Mbokazi’s earnings reportedly place him ahead of several well-known South African players based locally.

His guaranteed compensation of roughly R12 million per year is significantly higher than the salaries earned by many stars in the Betway Premiership.

The young defender is also among the top-paid South Africans currently playing in MLS, behind Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane.

For many fans, Mbokazi’s earnings offer a glimpse into why more South African players are beginning to consider moves to the United States.

FIFA World Cup payouts could bring PSL clubs a financial windfall

Briefly News also reported that PSL clubs could reportedly earn more than €9,000 (about R174,000) per day for every player released to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme, clubs will receive payments based on how long players remain with their national teams during the tournament.

Source: Briefly News