A young Mexican fan became the talk of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Bafana Bafana gave him the ultimate welcome at their team hotel in Pachuca, Mexico, on Wednesday.

The young fan was gifted with a new Bafana jersey. Images: SoccerBeat and ATHalftime

Source: Facebook

The boy was the only supporter waiting outside the Camino Real Pachuca when the South African squad went out of their way to make him feel like a superstar. The entire team lined up, one by one, to sign his jersey and take selfies with him.

The heartwarming moment was caught on camera and shared by TVC Deportes, showing a squad that clearly knew how to treat their fans right. Head coach Hugo Broos spotted the youngster outside and immediately made a move. He handed the boy a brand-new Bafana Bafana away jersey on the spot.

Bafana show the world what Mzansi is made of

That gift was only the beginning of what turned into an unforgettable afternoon for the young fan. Captain Ronwen Williams led the charge as the whole squad formed a line to sign the jersey. Players also signed the boy’s World Cup album and posed for pictures with him.

The team did not stop there, either. They taught him a local handshake and how to say ‘sharp’ in true South African style. The boy held up a green poster with a message for the team and proudly waved a South African flag throughout the whole moment.

Mzansi was deeply moved when the footage spread across social media. Fans flooded the comments with pride, with one person joking that the signed jersey would one day be a national treasure.

Watch the Twitter video below:

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Source: Briefly News