A woman named Jody Solomons claimed to be Jayden Adams's second baby mama and posted a heartfelt tribute to the late Bafana Bafana player on TikTok

Jody shared that she and Jayden did not always get along, but affirmed that he remained the father of their son Jude, who turns two next month

The tribute came days after Jayden's partner Aqueelah Adendorf also broke her silence following his shock death over the weekend

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A woman identifying herself as the mother of Jayden Adams's son has broken her silence following the Bafana Bafana star's shock death, posting an emotional tribute that revealed the pair had a strained relationship before he passed.

Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams with his partner Aqueelah Adendorf. Image:@adeelah_x

Source: Instagram

Jody Solomons, who goes by @jodysolomons24 on TikTok, shared photos of Jayden alongside their young son Jude and wrote candidly about the complicated dynamic they shared.

"There are moments in life that leave you completely speechless, and this is one of them. We didn't always see eye to eye. We had our differences, and life didn't always go the way we hoped. But despite everything, one thing remained true - you were Jude's father, and nothing will ever change that," she wrote.

A father's legacy for little Jude

Jude was born in August 2024 and will turn two years old next month, a milestone that Jody said breaks her heart knowing Jayden won't be there to witness it. She pledged to make sure their son grows up knowing his father's story.

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She said their son was still too young to understand his father's passing, but promised that one day, when he asks about Jayden, she will share his story and ensure he knows the role his father played in his life.

Jody ended her tribute by choosing forgiveness over past pain, reflecting that life's fragility puts old disagreements into perspective and that she would rather hold on to peace than resentment.

Watch the video below on YouTube.

Memorial details still pending

The full timeline of Jody and Jayden's relationship remains unclear. Jayden had been in a relationship with Aqueelah Adendorf since 2021, and the couple share a five-year-old daughter. Aqueelah also broke her silence on social media in the days following his passing.

On Monday, 13 July, family spokesman Brendine Johnson confirmed that details of Jayden's memorial and funeral services would be announced in due course. Mamelodi Sundowns, the club he played for, set up a tribute area outside their Chloorkop headquarters in Pretoria for fans wishing to pay their respects.

Jayden Adams' net worth in rands

Briefly News previously reported that the death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams on Saturday, 11 July 2026, left South African football in mourning, with many fans also reflecting on the remarkable career and financial success he achieved before his passing at the age of 25.

Source: Briefly News