Iqraam Rayners has shared a deeply personal message following Jayden Adams' death that has touched many supporters

The Mamelodi Sundowns forward reflected on their close friendship and revealed one promise he intends to keep

Fans have continued to flood social media with messages of support as tributes pour in

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Iqraam Rayners has shared an emotional tribute to Jayden Adams, revealing the promise he made to his late friend after the midfielder's death. Image: iqraamrayners

Source: Instagram

Iqraam Rayners has revealed the promise he made to his late friend and teammate Jayden Adams after the midfielder's death, saying he would keep his memory alive. The Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana forward shared the emotional tribute on Instagram on 14 July 2026, three days after Adams died on 11 July.

Iqraam Rayners pays tribute to Jayden Adams

In an emotional Instagram post, Rayners described Adams as far more than a teammate.

"RIP, my brother, my blood, Jayden Adams. I still can't believe you're gone. It doesn't feel real," he wrote.

He said Adams was someone he could rely on "through the good times and the bad" and thanked him for the memories they shared together.

The promise Rayners made after Adams' death

Rayners also revealed the promise he intends to keep in honour of his close friend.

"I promise to keep your memory alive and to speak your name with pride," he wrote.

He added:

"You will always be part of me... Rest peacefully, my brother. Until we meet again, I'll miss you every single day."

Rayners' tribute quickly resonated with supporters, with many offering messages of comfort and remembering the bond the pair formed during their time together.

South African football continues to mourn

Tributes have continued to pour in from teammates, supporters and football organisations since Adams' death on 11 July. Police have opened an inquest, while the cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Rayners' emotional message has highlighted the close friendship he shared with Adams, while his promise to honour his late teammate's memory has resonated with many across the South African football community.

Jayden Adams funeral date announced

Briefly News also reported that the Adams family has now confirmed when the late midfielder will be laid to rest.

The announcement comes as South Africans continue mourning the 25-year-old, with fresh details emerging about his final farewell.

Source: Briefly News