Who is Karen Carney's partner? Details about her private life

As far as the public knows, nobody holds the title of Karen Carney's partner yet. The retired athlete has never commented about her love life or confirmed a romantic relationship. Soccer is undoubtedly her first love. Speaking about the game, she once revealed:

I have always given my heart to my club and country. There is nothing more I can emotionally, mentally and physically give. I have no regrets.

Sky Sports broadcaster Karen Carney has never been married

Although Karen is secretive about her love life, it is publicly known that she is unmarried. Unlike most young girls who have dreams of someday settling down and starting a family, Carney has always had a different life desire. In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports in 2017, she said,

I have wanted to play at Wembley since I was a little girl. It was my dream come true when I did that and collected the 100th cap while at it.

She is reportedly in a secret relationship

Liesel Jolly is Carney's rumoured partner. According to her LinkedIn profile, Jolly is Visa's Women's Football Lead and marketing manager. In 2024, she took to the platform to congratulate Karen on chairing a government review into the future of women's football, stating:

I am always inspired by Karen Carney's ability to take on new challenges outside her comfort zone.

The duo are the creators of the football-centred programme The Second Half to help women in their post-football careers. Nonetheless, neither Liesel nor Karen has confirmed the dating rumours. It is, therefore, safe to assume the retired football star is single.

Insights into Karen Carney's family and educational background

During a June 2019 interview with Our Game Magazine, Karen revealed that she stems from a humble background where her dad works as a firefighter, while her mom is employed at Sainsbury's, a leading supermarket chain. She added:

I do not need a Rolex or a Bentley. Having my family by my side is all I need.

She is an alumna of the James Lind Institute

Carney graduated from Loughborough University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports and Exercise Science with a specialisation in Physiology and Sports Psychology.

In 2013, she earned a Master of Science in Sports Psychology with a specialisation in Performance Psychology from the University of Gloucestershire. Karen graduated with a Master of Business Administration from the James Lind Institute in October 2022.

Karen joined Birmingham City Ladies at 11. She was named FA Young Player of the Year twice, in 2005 and 2006. While playing for Arsenal, Carney won the UEFA Women's Cup and three domestic trophies, including the FA Women's Premier League.

She re-joined Birmingham City from 2011 to 2015. Karen represented England at four FIFA Women's World Cups at the international level. She played for Chelsea until her retirement in 2019.

The athlete was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2017 and inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Transition to a media career

Since her retirement, Karen has been a regular broadcaster for live soccer on ITV, Sky Sports, Amazon Prime, and TNT Sports, including Men's Premier League and Women's Super League matches. In addition, she has commented on Champion League matches for CBS Sports.

FAQs

How old is Karen Carney?

The broadcaster (37 as of May 2025) was born on 1 August 1987 in Solihull, England. She purportedly has two sisters, Emma and Sarah Carney.

Is Karen Carney vegan?

Karen has been following a vegan diet for at least five years. She has said this has improved both her mental and physical health.

What is Karen Carney's sexual orientation?

The social media personality has never publicly addressed circulating rumours that she is gay. She wraps details about her personal life with a cloak of secrecy.

The hot topic surrounding Karen Carney's partner mirrors the thin line between fame and public scrutiny. The American television personality is unmarried and seemingly single.

