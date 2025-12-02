Is Hanako Greensmith married? Facts on the Chicago Fire star's personal life

As of 2025, Hanako Greensmith is unmarried and has never been married. This question sparked curiosity about the talented actress behind Violet Mikami on Chicago Fire. Known for her captivating performances and compelling character, Hanako keeps much of her personal life private.

Key takeaways

She prefers to maintain a low profile about her romantic life.

about her romantic life. Greensmith has been a close friend of Daniel Kyri, a fellow actor on Chicago Fire .

a fellow actor on . Hanako Greensmith has been rumoured to be queer despite her not publicly confirming it. She has also been vocal in support of the queer community.

Hanako Greensmith's profile summary

Full name Hanako Greensmith Gender Female Date of birth November 17, 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Father Clive Greensmith Mother Chizuko Ishikawa Relationship status Single Education Pace University Profession Actress Social media Instagram

Is Hanako Greensmith married?

The Chicago Fire actress is not married, and there are no reports of Hanako Greensmith having a husband. Despite being a celebrity, she prefers to keep her love life out of public scrutiny. Hanako only talks about Violet Mikami's love life on Chicago Fire in interviews.

In a 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of season 14's premiere, Hanako talked of Violet's love life. She said,

I feel as if I am witnessing her walk into a new phase of her life where she's learning to live with these disappointments in a different way. They're just kind of adding to the tapestry of her experience as opposed to being the chip that weighs her down.

I think she's walking into a new phase of her adulthood. A part of growing up is learning like how to live with it as opposed to live against it.

A look at Hanako Greensmith's dating life

The talented actress appears to be single and keeps her love life private. In late 2019 and 2020, she shared posts on Instagram with an unidentified man, sparking speculation about a potential relationship. However, it appears they are no longer together.

Additionally, fellow Chicago Fire co-star Daniel Kyri has been rumoured to be Hanako Greensmith's boyfriend thanks to their off-screen chemistry. On Kyri's 29th birthday, Hanako showered him with praises on her Instagram stories. She wrote,

It's the king's BURRDAYY!!!!!!!!!!!!! He is an icon. He is the moment. And I feel so lucky to have him in my life. Hips and ALL, honey!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, love u.

However, they have since refuted claims of a possible romantic relationship, asserting that they are just good friends. Greensmith revealed this during a September 21, 2022, appearance on Tell-Tale TV. She said,

We're close enough that I literally had the most fun I've had in a while playing Yahtzee with them.

About Hanako Greensmith's sexuality

Greensmith's sexuality has been a topic of interest after she shared a post on Instagram in June 2023. She captioned,

The signs were always there… happy pride baby.

Additionally, on April 1, 2021, Hanako shared a post on Instagram celebrating transgender community. She captioned,

Today (and every day!) we celebrate the trans people in our lives, as well as their newly reinstated right to serve their country.

Exploring Hanako Greensmith's career

Hanako debuted her acting career in 2018, landing her first role as Veronica Hill on Bull, an American legal drama television series. Her breakthrough role is as paramedic Violet Mikami in Chicago Fire. She joined the show in Season 8 as a recurring character and was promoted to series regular starting in Season 10.

Movies and TV shows

As of 2025, Hanako has accumulated over five acting credits. These include:

Date Movie/TV show Role 2020-2025 Chicago Fire Violet Mikami 2021-2025 Chicago Med Violet Mikami 2019 FBI Bonnie Snow 2019 Cave XR Ayara

Hanako Greensmith's age and early life

Hanako Greensmith (aged 29 years old as of 2025) was born on November 17, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her parents are the British classical cellist Clive Greensmith and the American-Japanese violinist Chizuko Ishikawa.

Growing up, Hanako wanted to become a nurse, but later shifted her focus toward performing arts. She graduated from Pace University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Musical Theatre.

Did Carver and Violet get together?

Carver and Violet are characters from the Chicago Fire, an American procedural drama series. The duo were not officially a couple on the series, but their relationship evolved from friendship and unresolved feelings into a nearly romantic one.

Violet was hesitant to fully commit due to the trauma of losing Evan Hawkins, which led to Carver's alcoholism. Carver admitted his love for Violet during a heated moment, and Violet ultimately reciprocated those feelings before Carver left for Denver at the end of season 13.

In season 14, Violet explained their relationship dynamic to her friends. She said,

I'm not letting it be all sad, OK? We got to tell each other how we really felt. Most people never get that chance. There's still no contact. We're standing on our agreement to give each other space to move on.

About Violet's new partner on Chicago Fire

Violet Mikami's new paramedic partner on Chicago Fire is Lizzie Novak, played by Jocelyn Hudon, a Canadian actress. This professional partnership was established before the end of season 13 and continues into season 14, and they have grown to become best friends.

Trivia

Hanako plays the cello and is trained in voice, dance, and music theory.

She wrote the book and lyrics for her musical, Halona and Ophelia , during her university years.

, during her university years. Hanako Greensmith's net worth is estimated at $500,000.

Conclusion

This article answers the many searches of "Is Hanako Greensmith married?" The Chicago Fire star is unmarried and has never been married. While Hanako is open about her career and friendships, she prefers to keep her romantic life discreet.

