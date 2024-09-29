Who is Maggie Q's husband? Everything about her love life

Finding love in a high-profile career can be challenging, and Maggie Q's journey is no exception. The Nikita star has navigated professional and personal milestones from early modelling to Hollywood success. As fans inquire about Maggie Q's husband, here is everything you need to know about her love life.

Daniel Wu Yin-cho, Maggie Q, and Brett Ratner. Photo: Chen Hongbo/VCG, Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal, Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Maggie Q is an American actress known for her roles in Designated Survivor and Nikita. Alongside her acting career, she has had romantic relationships that garnered public attention. But is she married? If not, what is her current relationship status?

Profile summary

Full name Margaret Denise Quigley Nickname Maggie Q Gender Female Date of birth 22 May 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Honolulu, Hawaii, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Polish and Irish descent Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 54 kg (120 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 4 Marital status Unmarried School Mililani High School Profession Actress, model Net worth $9 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Who is Maggie Q's husband?

The American actress is reportedly not married and maintains a private personal life. In August 2021, Maggie discussed her views on relationships during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. She said:

You can't expect people to be where you're at when you meet them. So you need to meet them and give it time, allow people the time to know you and your ethics...and come on board if they feel like it. I used to be a person who forced my beliefs on people, and you had to live the way that I did. I found a gentler approach works better.

Facts about Maggie Q. Photo: Amy Sussman on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Maggie Q dating?

There is no recent information on Maggie Q's boyfriend. The actress last hinted at a new relationship in 2022, sharing with People that her partner prioritises her health and well-being. However, she did not reveal their identity, and there have been no updates on whether they are still together.

Maggie Q's relationship timeline

The actress has been romantically linked to several notable individuals. Some of them are discussed below:

Daniel Wu

Actor Daniel Wu at a GT Show in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province of China. Photo: VCG/VCG

Source: Getty Images

She rumouredly dated Daniel Wu in 2004. Born Daniel Wu Neh-Tsu, he is an American-born Chinese actor and filmmaker based in Hong Kong. He has been featured in over 60 films.

Daniel Henney

Daniel Henney onstage at The Art of Adaptation panel in Culver City, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Variety

Source: Getty Images

The following year, Maggie was connected to Daniel Henney. Actor Daniel was born on 28 November 1979 in Carson City, Michigan, USA. The actor has starred in several movies, including Big Hero 6.

Brett Ratner

Director Brett Ratner and Maggie Q at a Bottega Veneta and Barneys New York Dinner in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

From 2008 to 2010, she was allegedly involved with director Brett Ratner. He was born on 28 March 1969 in Miami Beach, Florida, United States.

Dylan McDermott

Actors Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q at the Mercy For Animals Presents Hidden Heroes Gala in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Her most recent significant relationship was with Stalker co-star Dylan McDermott. The relationship lasted from 2014 to 2019.

How did Maggie Q and Dylan McDermott meet?

Maggie Q, at some point, was Dylan McDermott's girlfriend. The couple met on the set of their thriller TV series Stalker in late October 2014. According to Glamour Magazine, news of their engagement surfaced in January 2015, and wedding plans were briefly mentioned later that year.

In 2017, according to Closer Weekly, Maggie Q's partner expressed his admiration, saying:

When you know, you know. She's an incredible person. I know her heart, so it was easy to say, 'Yes, I want to be with this person.

Despite their engagement, they called it off in February 2019. The reasons for their split remain unknown.

Who is Dylan McDermott married to now?

Maggie Q's ex-boyfriend is currently not married. However, before dating her, he married actress Shiva Rose from 19 November 1995 until their divorce on 2 January 2009.

After his engagement to Maggie Q ended, he briefly dated Brazilian model Hethielly Beck and was later linked to South Korean American table tennis player Soo Yeon Lee, per Distractify.

Who else has Maggie Q been connected to?

Maggie Q has been linked to director Thomas Care (2010 - 2012) and actor Justin Long (2007).

How did Maggie Q get famous?

Maggie Q rose to fame through her roles in action-packed films and TV shows. She gained global acclaim after starring in Mission: Impossible III and Live Free or Die Hard.

Her lead role in Nikita solidified her status as an action star. In addition to Maggie Q's movies, she is a successful model. She is also known for her activism, especially in animal rights.

Maggie Q at Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

What is Maggie Q's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actress' estimated net worth is $9 million. She earned this through her roles in film and television, endorsements, and other business ventures.

Frequently asked questions

The Hawaii-born actress' love life is one of many aspects people have been curious about since she rose to fame. Here are some critical inquiries about the TV star and the best answers:

Is Maggie Q married? She is not.

She is not. Who is Maggie Q married to? The Nikita star is currently not married.

The Nikita star is currently not married. Is Maggie Q engaged? She is not, but she was engaged to co-star Dylan McDermott in 2015.

She is not, but she was engaged to co-star Dylan McDermott in 2015. Is Maggie Q still married to Dylan McDermott? The former couple were never married but dated for four years.

The former couple were never married but dated for four years. What is Maggie Q's age? The actress was born on 22 May 1979 and is 45 years old.

The actress was born on 22 May 1979 and is 45 years old. Who are Maggie Q's children? She has no children but is known for her love for dogs, making her a devoted dog mom to several fur babies.

She has no children but is known for her love for dogs, making her a devoted dog mom to several fur babies. Where are Maggie Q's parents from? Her father is of Polish and Irish descent, while her mother is Vietnamese.

Her father is of Polish and Irish descent, while her mother is Vietnamese. What is Maggie Q's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 54 kilograms (120 lbs).

She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 54 kilograms (120 lbs). What is Maggie Q's ethnicity and nationality? She is American and has mixed ethnicity. Maggie was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, to a Polish-Irish father and a Vietnamese mother.

Due to the interest of those who follow her personal life, the topic of Maggie Q's husband remains curious. Despite being linked to several individuals over the years, including a high-profile engagement, there is no clear indication of a current partner.

