Shemar Moore's relationship and dating history: From exes to now

Shemar Moore is an American actor best known for starring in S.W.A.T. But beyond his career achievements and popularity, most fans are curious about the woman who swept the heartthrob off his feet. Shemar Moore's relationship history offers an insight into his love life, including his dating rumours, current girlfriend and past romances.

Shemar Moore during a 2018 episode of Daily Pop (L). The actor at the 2017 premiere of S.W.A.T. (R). Photo: NBCUniversal, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Moore made his career debut in 1994. Some of his accolades include eight NAACP Image Awards. While many know Shemar for his acting prowess, others recognise him for his high-profile relationships. But is Shemar finally off the market? From athletes, singers, and actresses, here are the women he was romantically linked with before becoming a GirlDad.

Shemar Moore's profile summary

Full name Shemar Franklin Moore Gender Male Date of birth 20 April 1970 Age 54 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Oakland, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Santa Clara University Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Weight 85 kg (187 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Children Frankie Moore Parents Sherrod Moore and Marilyn Wilson Half-siblings 4 Profession Actor, model Years active 1994-present Net worth $16 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Shemar Moore's relationship status

The Criminal Minds star has spent the better part of his life in front of the camera as an actor in hit films and a model in the fashion world. Away from the camera, he has been in a serious relationship with the mother of his only child since 2020.

In a March 2016 interview with TV Line, he expressed interest in settling down and embracing his paternal side, he said:

Although I love what I do for a living, I need to strike a balance in my life. I want to get married, have kids, walk the dogs and travel the world with my family.

Actor Shemar Moore during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in 2017. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Below is a comprehensive summary of Shemar Moore’s dating history, unravelling why he has never been married despite dating several women:

Jesiree Dizon (2020-present)

Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore during the 2024 CBS Fall Schedule Celebration at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Although many consider the American actress and model as Shemar Moore’s wife, this is not the case. The duo welcomed their first child, Frankie, in January 2023. Jesiree celebrated her boyfriend on his special day on 19 June 2023 via an Instagram post that read:

Daddy looks good on you. Happy first Father’s Day. We love you.

However, from previous relationships, Jesiree Dizon has a son, Kaiden, and a daughter, Charli Kekuʻulani.

Anabelle Acosta (2018-2019)

Shemar Moore and Anabelle Acosta during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in 2018. Photo: Presley Ann

Acosta is a Cuban-born American actress. During a 2019 interview on The Steve Harvey Show, Shemar narrated how he was smitten by her when they first met and offered an award to any of his team members who would get her e-mail.

Interestingly, their first date at the 2018 Grammy Awards dispelled allegations that Moore was gay. According to the Shemar, Anabelle wanted to take things slow. She said:

The interest is there, but let us become friends first. Let us not speed through things.

After their red carpet appearance, the pair reportedly briefly dated before they amicably parted ways.

Shawna Gordon (2014-2015)

Shawna Gordon and Shemar Moore during the 46th Annual NAACP Image Awards in 2015. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Gordon is an American ex-soccer player. Moore confirmed their relationship in January 2015 after a TMZ reporter asked him about the hottest sportswoman. He said:

You might faint if my girlfriend, Shawna, stands up and turns around.

Unfortunately, the pair’s relationship hit a snag in 2016 and broke up. They have never been spotted together since.

Halle Berry (1996-1998)

Shemar Moore and Halle Berry during the 1997 Golden Globe Awards (L). The actor at the 58th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in 2018 (R). Photo: Frank Trapper, Valery Hache (modified by author)

Hollywood star Berry began dating Shemar at the peak of her career. The duo kept their relationship notoriously private, and the actor only spoke about it in 2013 while speaking to BET.

She was the first woman that I ever fell hard for. Although most people knew we were dating, we had to keep things low as she was fresh from a divorce. I am still grateful for that relationship. It was a necessary experience.

Toni Braxton (1994-1995)

Toni Braxton and Shemar Moore during the 9th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in 1995 (L). The actor at the 2015 NAACP Image Awards (R). Photo: Ron Galella, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

During his interview with BET, Moore commented about his past relationship with renowned singer Toni Braxton, saying:

She was my first Hollywood relationship. I had just graduated from college and was broke at the time, but it was a fun ride.

Sanaa Lathan (1989-1996)

Shemar Moore during a 2018 interview at Build Studio in 2018 (L). Sanaa Lathan at SiriusXM studios in 2024 (R). Photo: Roy Rochlin, Jason Mendez (modified by author)

According to a report by Who’s Dated Who?, Shemar was once engaged to American film director and actress Sanaa Lathan.

However, the nature of their relationship remains speculative, as neither party has ever spoken about it. It is, therefore, difficult to establish how far they went as a couple.

FAQs

Shemar’s love life is one aspect of him that constantly raises eyebrows. Here are some frequently asked questions about his entanglements:

Is Shemar Moore married?

The actor is currently unmarried. However, he has dated Jesiree Dizon for over three years. The duo shares a child.

Who did Shemar Moore have a daughter with?

Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon welcomed their daughter on 24 January 2023. The couple regularly posts her on their socials.

How old was Shemar Moore when he had his first child?

The Young and the Restless star (aged 54 as of 2024) had his first child when he was 52. At the time, his girlfriend was 40.

Who are Shemar Moore’s ex-girlfriends?

Stars Ashley Scott, Victoria Rowell, Kimberly Elise, Lauriane Gilliéron and Lauren R. Wood are some of the women the actress has been romantically linked with before. Nonetheless, he has never denied or admitted the dating speculations.

The actress was an unforgettable partner for the actor. She continued to shape his career ever after their break up.

The pair was rumoured to be dating between 2005 and 2006. Despite their public appearances, neither ever confirmed the speculations.

Over the years, the topic of Shemar Moore’s relationships has made headlines. The actor has dated some of the industry’s finest before starting a romantic relationship with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon in 2020. The couple’s union was blessed with a child in 2023.

