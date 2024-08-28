Aaron Rodgers' girlfriends in order: From Olivia Munn to Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers' love life has been viewed with just as much interest as his football stats. This is because he has been involved in some high-profile romances over the years. From models, actresses and even athletes, here is a look at Aaron Rodgers' girlfriends in order from past to present.

Aaron Rodgers during the 2023 opening of Aston Martin’s ultra-luxury flagship (L). The NFL star at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in 2023 (R). Photo: Ilya, Elsa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rodgers is an American professional football quarterback for the NFL’s New York Jets. A four-time recipient of the Best NFL Player ESPY Award, he ranks among the greatest quarterbacks ever. Due to his career achievements, many are curious to uncover the identity of the woman who won Aaron’s heart. This article highlights the sportsman’s fascinating relationship history.

Aaron Rodgers' profile summary

Full name Aaron Charles Rodgers Gender Male Date of birth 2 December 1983 Age 40 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Chico, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Pleasant Valley High School Height 6’2’’ (188 cm) Weight 101 kg (223 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Partner Mallory Edens (Rumoured) Parents Edward and Darla Rodgers Siblings 2 Profession NFL player Net worth $200 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Aaron Rodgers' girlfriends in order

With a career spanning over two decades, Aaron has perfected his craft, earning him worldwide recognition and million-dollar contracts.

With worldwide fame, comes great interest in his personal life. Aaron Rodgers' dating history is one to look back on. His longest relationship lasted only three years. What about the others?

NFL star Aaron Rodgers during the 2024 New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Photo: Sarah Stier

Source: Original

Jessica Szohr (2011 and 2014)

Aaron Rodgers during the 76th Annual Tony Awards in 2023 (L). Jessica Szohr at the Saban Media Center in 2020 (R). Photo: Sean Zanni, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The NFL star was briefly linked to American actress Jessica Szohr in 2011. While the duo eventually parted ways, they reunited in 2014. A source at the time told US Weekly that Aaron Rodgers and Jessica Szohr had split due to her busy work schedules.

They broke up because her schedule was tight. But now, they have been spending their free time together, and things are good. They fell right back into it.

Unfortunately, the pair split again. However, Szohr and Rodgers ended things on good terms, as the Gossip Girl star attended his 34th birthday party in 2017.

Olivia Munn (2014-2017)

Actress Olivia Munn and NFL player Aaron Rodgers during the 2016 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers began dating after reportedly crossing paths at the ACM Awards. In June 2014, they made their first public appearance at a film screening.

Later that year, the actress revealed the secret behind their successful relationship while speaking to E! News. She said:

I try to strike a balance between my personal and professional life. Sometimes, I decline some jobs because I have to be somewhere else. However, this does not disappoint me, as I want my life to be whole and have all those experiences.

Although Aaron Rodgers’ parents, Edward Wesley Rodgers and Darla Leigh Pittman Rodgers, blamed Munn for their strained relationship with their son, she defended herself during a 2018 interview on Andy Cohen Live, saying:

Before we started dating, he had not spoken to his parents and brother for around eight months. I encouraged him to square things with them.

Nonetheless, they broke up in 2017 after being together for three years. In an interview with ESPN, the NFL player narrated how decreased privacy put strain on his relationship with Munn, stating:

It is challenging to live out a relationship in the public eye. It imposes extra constraints because you have different opinions on how it affects your work.

Kelly Rohrbach (2017)

Model Kelly Rohrbach during the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

In the spring of 2017, the California native was rumoured to be dating Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kelly after they were spotted together at the Westchester Golf Course. However, it appears their relationship was platonic.

Danica Patrick (2018-2020)

Aaron during a 2023 game against the Miami Dolphins (L). Danica Patrick and Rodgers at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards in 2018 (R). Photo: Megan Briggs, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In January 2018, NASCAR race driver Danica Patrick revealed that she was romantically involved with Aaron. That year, they made their red carpet debut during the ESPYs.

By the end of 2019, the duo proved their relationship was solid by purchasing a $28 million Malibu home per Page Six. However, their fairy-tale romance ended in 2020, and neither party disclosed the reason for the split.

Shailene Woodley (2020-2022)

NFL star Aaron Rodgers during a 2023 game against the Miami Dolphins (L). Shailene Woodley at the TIME Women of the Year 2024 Gala (R). Photo: Rich Storry, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Although it is unclear when Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers began dating, he confirmed their engagement in 2021 during the NFL Honors ceremony. Over the following months, the couple was seen vacationing together and attending various red-carpet events as an item.

Despite things seemingly going well, the pair officially split in April 2022, a year after announcing their engagement. According to Hollywood Life, Aaron Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend was no longer happy in the relationship as it was only based on his terms.

Mallory Edens (2023-present)

Randall Cobb, Mallory Edens and Aaron Rodgers (L-R) during a 2022 game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Photo: Patrick McDermott

Source: Getty Images

In January 2023, rumours swirled that the athlete was dating the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.

The news came after they were spotted at a Bucks game in late 2022. However, Edens and Aaron have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship.

FAQs

Aaron’s celebrity status has always sparked interest in his personal life. Below are some frequently asked questions about his romantic life:

How many times has Aaron Rodgers been married?

The topic of Aaron Rodgers’ wife is constantly under scrutiny. It is vital to note that the NFL star has never been married.

Rodgers has dated several women, including Shailene Woodley, Danica Patrick, Jessica Szohr and Olivia Munn.

Who did Aaron Rodgers propose to?

Aaron Charles Rodgers was engaged to Hollywood star Shailene Woodley for about a year before they parted ways.

The duo was first romantically linked in July 2020. Their relationship, however, hit the rocks in April 2022.

Does Aaron Rodgers have kids?

Rodgers is not a dad yet. Nonetheless, he has previously expressed interest in becoming one in future.

Above is a list of Aaron Rodgers' girlfriends in order of past flings to his newest romantic connections. While the NFL quarterback has been in several relationships, he has not given up on the quest to find his Mrs. Right.

Source: Briefly News