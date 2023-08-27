Who is Kim Munn, Olivia Munn's mother? Age, ethnicity, husband, career

Olivia Munn is an American actress and former TV host who has appeared in various films and shows. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to a mother of Chinese-Vietnamese descent and a father of German-Irish-English ancestry. Starting from her captivating stint on Attack of the Show! to grabbing attention in X-Men: Apocalypse, her road to fame is well-known. She praises her mother, Kim Munn, for being her most adored personality.

Olivia Munn's mother, Kim Munn. Photo: @mamapeachsb on Instagram (modified by author)

While many fans recognise Olivia Munn's accomplishments, her mother, Kim Munn, remains a lesser-known figure. Olivia often characterises their relationship as one of tough love, but their bond has only grown stronger over time. Her mother has had her fair share of life's challenges, especially in her marriage, but her resilience has kept her standing. Who is Kim, and what intricacies lie within her story?

Kim Munn's profile summary and bio

Full name Kimberly Nguyen Munn Gender Female Date of birth 25 September 1955 Age 67 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Vietnam Current residence United States of America Nationality Vietnamese-American Ethnicity Asian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Samuel Schmid Children 5

Kim Munn's early life

Born Kimberly Nguyen, Kim became a Vietnamese refugee during the height of the 1975 Vietnam War, eventually settling in Oklahoma, United States.

Specifics about Kim Munn's family, including siblings and familial connections, remain unknown. Similarly, her educational background and qualifications remain undisclosed.

How old is Kim Munn?

Kim Munn's age is 67; she was born on 25 September 1955 in Vietnam but will celebrate her 68th birthday by September 2023.

Is Olivia Munn's mom Vietnamese?

Kim Munn's nationality is Vietnamese, but she also holds American citizenship. Her ancestry traces back to Asian roots, and she follows the Christian faith.

Kim Munn's career

Kim's profession remains undisclosed, but she has appeared on TV alongside her daughters. This includes a feature on Long Island Medium in 2016 and interviews with her daughter, Olivia.

Kim Munn and her husband. Photo: @mamapeachsb on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Olivia Munn?

Olivia is a famous American actress and former TV host, best known for Attack of the Show! She started as a G4 gaming channel host and later became a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. She excelled in acting, starring in The Newsroom and blockbuster films like X-Men: Apocalypse, The Predator, and Iron Man 2.

Who are Olivia Munn's parents?

Olivia Munn's parents are Kim and Winston. Kim met Winston, a man with mixed English, German, and Irish heritage, in Oklahoma. The couple had five children, including Olivia, before they divorced in 1982, two years after Olivia's birth. Kim had to raise Olivia as a single mother.

After the divorce, Olivia's mother remarried a US Air Force member, leading them to move to Utah in 1986 and Japan following her husband's assignment at Yokota Air Base. Sadly, Kim's second marriage ended in 1996, and she moved to Oklahoma City with her children.

Despite the challenges, Kim found solace and is now married to Samuel Schmid, though the wedding details are unavailable. Kim Munn's husband, Schmid, is a medical practitioner and has taken on a fatherly role for her children.

Kim Munn's children

Munn's children from her relationship with Winston are five: Annie, Sara, James, John, and Olivia. Each of them has pursued distinct career paths.

Olivia attended AOL's BUILD Speaker Series: Olivia Munn at AOL Studios In New York. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

James successfully runs a custom motorcycle shop, while John has made significant strides in physics. Sara and Annie are accomplished lawyers. Olivia has risen to fame as a prominent actress and TV host.

Kim Munn's net worth

The precise net worth of the celebrity mother remains unknown owing to her undisclosed profession. How much is Olivia Munn worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has amassed a $15 million net worth through her acting, hosting, and modelling career.

While Kim Munn is recognised for being Olivia's mother, her significance goes beyond. She is not just a beneficiary of Olivia's fame but a steadfast pillar of support in her daughter's career journey. Olivia acknowledges Kim's profound impact on her talents and character, solidifying their meaningful mother-daughter bond.

