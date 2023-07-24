Who is Burt Bacharach's spouse now? All about his relationships

Sometime in February 2023, the American entertainment industry dealt with the loss of legendary composer and singer Burt Bacharach. At his demise, Burt Bacharach's spouse was Jane Hansen, and they had been married for about three decades.

Late Burt Bacharach performed at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Samir Hussein/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

Burt Bacharach is fondly remembered as one of the most notable figures in 20th-century pop music. He was renowned for composing, arranging, and producing several pitch-perfect love songs. He was even more famous for being married to four women at different times, most of whom were famous personalities in their rights.

Burt Bacharach's bio summary

Full name Burt Freeman Bacharach Gender Male Date of birth 12 May 1928 Date of death 8 February 2023 Age at death 94 years old Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. Residence at death United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Mother Irma M. (née Freeman) Father Mark Bertram "Bert" Bacharach Marital status (at death) Married Spouse (at death) Jane Hansen (married 1993) Ex-wives Paula Stewart, Angie Dickinson, and Carole Bayer Sager Children Four College/University McGill University, Mannes School of Music, Music Academy of the West Profession Pianist, composer, singer, conductor, actor, songwriter, record producer Net worth (at time of death) $160 million Social media Instagram

Background information

The multiple Grammy award-winning composer was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on 12 May 1928 to Irma M. and Mark Bacharach. His mother, albeit amateurish, worked as a painter and songwriter while motivating him to take on piano, cello, and drums practice.

He graduated high school in 1946 from Forest Hills High School and studied at tertiary levels. He graduated from McGill University, Mannes School of Music in New York City, and Music Academy of the West.

Burt became one of the most extraordinary personalities in the entertainment industry, but his relationships were imperfect.

Was Burt Bacharach ever married?

The multiple Academy Award-winning actor was married four times. Below is a detailed delve into his love life.

Late Burt Bacharach performed at Teatro Ostia Antica Rome, Italy. Photo: Luciano Viti

Source: Getty Images

Paula Stewart

Early in Bacharach's career, he was a pianist and conductor for various singers. This was how he met Paula Stewart, who became his first wife. After working together at the Versailles Club, the duo tied the knot in 1953.

Paula built an impressive career in theatre, film, and TV. Their marriage lasted only five years as they separated in 1958. Paula married Jack Carter in 1961 and had a son named Michael before divorcing in 1970.

Angie Dickinson

Burt ventured into marriage about seven years after the end of his first marriage, and the lucky woman was Angie Dickinson. Angie, now 91, was a famous actress who began her career in modelling. She was in movies like Rio Bravo and A Fever in the Blood. The duo married for about 15 years until their separation in 1981.

They had a daughter, Nikki, in 1966. The girl reportedly suffered from Asperger's disorder and, according to her musician father, she was housed in a therapy centre for ten years. Nikki tragically took her own life in 2007 at the age of 40.

Carole Bayer Sager

Burt waited only about a year before remarrying. Carole Bayer Sager, now 79, became his third wife in October 1982. She had an extremely flourishing songwriting career, writing many popular songs, including You're Moving Out Today.

The duo worked as partners professionally as well as in their relationship. Like his last two marriages, this one also divorced after about a decade of being together. The pair share an adopted son named Christopher Elton Bacharach.

Who was Burt Bacharach's wife?

Jane Hansen, an athlete, was Burt's fourth and last wife before his demise. She was with him until death, and they were lovers for about three decades, the longest the late musician had been married for. The couple connected in Aspen, Colorado, during a vacation and were married in 1993.

How many children did Angie Dickinson and Burt Bacharach have?

The union produced two children. They had a boy named Oliver and a girl christened Raleigh. Oliver is a pianist and owns an ice cream company called Afternoon Deelite. He has toured with his father and played the keyboard in Bacharach's band.

Late songwriter Burt Bacharach and Jane Hanson at the Los Angeles Philharmonic's 10th Anniversary Celebration at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Photo: Mathew Imaging/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Raleigh has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a master's from San Diego State University. She is an equestrian who competes in college competitions. A LinkedIn profile suggests that Raleigh is a health promotion program administrator in Pitkin County, Colorado.

How many biological children did Burt Bacharach have?

He had three biological children. Besides Nikki and Oliver, his third child was Raleigh.

Is Burt Bacharach still married?

He is no longer married since he is late. But his last marriage was with Jane Hansen. Although she was his last wife until his death, during an interview with the Telegraph, Bacharach said:

I thought I was a good kid, and I didn't mean to hurt anybody, but when you wind up being married four times, there are a lot of bodies strewn in your wake.

What was the cause of death of Burt Bacharach?

The legendary singer died naturally in his Los Angeles, California estate. When did Burt Bacharach die? He died on 8 February 2023 at 94 years of age.

Burt Bacharach's spouse at the time of his death Jane Hansen stood by him. Being the most extended union the late musician had, many wondered how she managed to keep the relationship going so that there was no record of divorce or separation in her case.

