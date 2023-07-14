ABC News co-anchor George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth have cultivated an exceptionally blissful marriage. One of the remarkable fruits of their passionate romance is their eldest daughter, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos. While the public has duly acknowledged her parents' profound careers in the public sphere, she is also establishing her notable presence.

Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos, the daughter of TV personality George Stephanopoulos and renowned actress Ali Wentworth, has predominantly lived a private life. She occasionally appears on her parents' social media handles, sparking curiosity about her journey.

Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos' profile summary and bio

How old is Elliott Stephanopoulos?

As of 2023, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos' age is 21. She was born on 9 September 2002 and raised in the United States of America, making her a native of the country. Elliott's zodiac sign is Virgo.

Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos' education

The celebrity kid completed high school at The Spence School. The Spence is an all-girls private school in New York, and she graduated in 2021.

Where does Elliott Stephanopoulos go to college?

After graduating high school, Elliott Stephanopoulos ventured to Brown University for college. While pursuing a degree in Political Science, the celebrity kid actively engaged in various activities and societies at the university.

Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos' parents

Stephanopoulos' parents are George Robert Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. They reportedly met during a blind date in April 2001, and two months later, they tied the knot. The wedding was held at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity on New York City’s Upper East Side.

Who is Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos' father?

George Stephanopoulos is a respected correspondent. He is a former political advisor to the Clinton administration and a well-known American television host and political commentator. He also co-anchors Good Morning America and hosts This Week, ABC's Sunday morning current events news program.

Elliott's mother, Ali Wentworth, is a talented American actress, comedian, author, and producer. She has achieved recognition for her roles in television shows, including In Living Color, Starz, Seinfeld, and Head Case.

Does Ali Wentworth have children?

Yes, Ali Wentworth is the mother of two daughters. Elliott Anastasia and her younger sister Harper Andrea, born on 2 June 2005, are her children from her marriage to her husband, George Stephanopoulos.

Does George Stephanopoulos have a son?

George Stephanopoulos does not have a son. He only has two daughters, whom he shares with his wife.

What happened to George Stephanopoulos?

George, known for his presence on Good Morning America, was recently absent from the show, which caught the public's attention. His absence was revealed as his holiday family vacation and a new project he embarked on alongside his wife, Ali Wentworth. After a considerable period away, Stephanopoulos returned to the set of Good Morning America.

Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos' net worth

The exact net worth of Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos is still being determined. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her parents have an estimated combined net worth of $40 million. But how much is George Stephanopoulos paid for GMA? Her father earns a yearly salary of $15 million from his work at ABC News.

Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos finds inspiration from her accomplished parents, whose public prominence has placed their family in the spotlight. While she may have yet to attain their success thus far, nothing impedes her path. With the guidance and support of her parents, she is forging her unique journey and narrative.

