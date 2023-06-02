What happened to Leslie Bogart? Biography and facts to know

Ever wondered what it is like to be the child of Hollywood legends? Leslie Bogart knows firsthand, as she is the daughter of the celebrated stars of To Have and Have Not, Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. These actors captivated audiences and garnered numerous accolades, solidifying their places in Hollywood history. But who is Leslie in her own right?

Leslie Bogart, Stephen Bogart, and Lauren Bacall during Humphrey Bogart's postage stamp premieres at Mann Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Leslie Howard Bogart? Leslie once graced the spotlight alongside her esteemed family. Dive into the enigmatic tale of Leslie as she navigates a different path, skillfully evading media attention and leaving the world curious about her intriguing life.

Leslie Bogart's biography summary

Full name Leslie Howard Bogart Gender Female Date of birth 23 August 1952 Age 70 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California Current residence Santa Monica, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lauren Bacall Father Humphrey DeForest Bogart Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Erich Schiffman School The French High School of New York College/University The Art Institute of Boston Profession Nurse, Yoga instructor

Background information

Born on 23 August 1952 in Los Angeles, California, Leslie Bogart's age is 70 as of June 2023. Her father's close friend named her Leslie in honour of Leslie Howard.

Leslie holds American nationality and comes from a diverse heritage, with a rich mix of backgrounds from her father's and mother's sides. She has an older brother, Stephen Humphrey Bogart, and a half-sibling named Sam Robards.

Education

Leslie studied at The French High School of New York. She attended The Art Institute of Boston from 1971 to 1972 for her higher education.

Career

Bogart is a nurse and yoga teacher. She worked as a registered nurse in the 1970s and became a certified yoga instructor in 1985. She specialises in therapeutic yoga and has been teaching in California since 2004.

Leslie Bogart, Stephen Bogart and actress Lauren Bacall attend Humphrey Bogart's stamp unveiling ceremony at Mann Chinese Theater. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

Source: Getty Images

Leslie Bogart's spouse

Leslie's spouse is Erich Schiffman, an American yoga master and instructor. He gained recognition for his 1994 video, Yoga Mind & Body, which featured actress Ali MacGraw.

Schiffman is also the co-author of the best-selling book Yoga: The Spirit and Practice of Moving into Stillness. He has taught yoga for over forty years and is widely known for producing numerous instructional videos.

Although it is unclear if Leslie and Shiffmann have children of their own, they have maintained a relationship since their marriage in 1990.

Who were Leslie Bogart's parents?

Leslie's parents were Humphrey DeForest Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Her father was an American film icon and stage actor known for performing in classic Hollywood cinema. Films such as The Maltese Falcon, Casablanca, and The African Queen showcased his talent and established him as a cultural icon.

Her mother, Lauren Bacall, was a major star in the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema. She gained fame for her roles in movies like To Have and Have Not, The Big Sleep, and How to Marry a Millionaire.

Lauren Bacall, 20 years old, and Humphrey, 45, married on 21 May 1945. They enjoyed over a decade of marriage until Bogart's death on 14 January 1957 due to oesophagal cancer.

Following Bogart's passing, Bacall entered a new relationship with Jason Robards. They married on 4 July 1961 but divorced in 1969 due to Robards' struggles with alcoholism.

Bacall had a son with Robards named Sam Robards before she tragically passed away on 12 August 2014, just a month before her 90th birthday, after suffering a massive stroke.

How old was Lauren Bacall when Bogart died?

Lauren Bacall was 32 when Humphrey Bogart passed away, leaving her with their children, Stephen and Leslie. At the time of Bogart's passing, Leslie, their daughter, was five.

How much was Lauren Bacall worth when she died?

The late Lauren Bacall had a net worth of $50 million at her death. Her estate, valued at $26.6 million, was bequeathed to Leslie and her family.

Bacall also left $10,000 for her beloved dog, Sophie, and $20,000 and $15,000 for her two housekeepers. Her grandsons were each designated to receive $250,000, and all her children were named executors of her estate.

Leslie Bogart, Sam Robards, Actress Lauren Bacall and Stephen Humphrey Bogart at the Academy of Motion Pictures And Sciences' Governors Awards Gala. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

What was Humphrey Bogart worth when he died?

When he died in 1957, Humphrey had a net worth of $5 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, which is approximately $50 million in today's value.

Leslie Bogart's net worth

Lesliet's net worth is not specified, but she is reportedly a millionaire. This is attributed to the substantial inheritance she received from her affluent parents.

Despite being the daughter of Hollywood's legendary film stars, Leslie Bogart chose a different path, embracing a quieter career. This choice has led to a scarcity of recent Leslie Bogart photos, as she intentionally stepped away from the limelight.

