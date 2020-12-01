10 richest kings in Africa and their current net worth in 2023

Riches and royalty go hand in hand. It is a rare phenomenon to find a poor ruler. In the 21st century, rich African kings earn wealth from government taxes, community donations, businesses, inheritance, and other ventures. Their net worth is estimated based on the assets held after accounting for debt. Here is a look at the top 10 richest kings in Africa.

Richest kings in Africa. Photo: @ofala, @agbogbomefia, @91.2 CROOZE FM, @Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, @BBC News Pidgin, @Monarchies of the World (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In contemporary Africa, most traditional rulers are governed by written national laws and constitutions. eSwatini remains the only absolute monarch on the continent. All the royal heads have to ensure the economic development of the ruled, even as they amass personal wealth.

Top 10 richest African kings

Africa has many kingdoms, and most of them are in West Africa. Who is the wealthiest traditional ruler on the continent? This list will help you determine the richest king in Africa in 2023:

10. Togbe Afede XIV of Asogli State Ghana - $30 million

Togbe Afede XIV of Asogli State Ghana. Photo: @agbogbomefia

Source: Facebook

Full name: Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede XIV Born: 23 April 1957

23 April 1957 Age: 66 years (as of 2023)

66 years (as of 2023) Birthplace: Volta Region, Ghana

King Togbe Afede XIV is the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State. His birth name is James Akpo, and he was coroneted in October 2003. He holds a Business Administration degree from the University of Ghana and an MBA from Yale School of Management.

Togbe is a great investor. He established SAS Finance Group Ltd, which consists of SAS Investment Management Ltd and Strategic African Securities Ltd.

He also established a private equity investment company called Strategic Initiatives Ltd (SIL) and co-founded Africa World Airlines Ltd, Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Ltd, and Databank Financial Services.

Togbe Afede XIV is the executive chairman of the World Trade Centre Accra, a board member of several companies, and the majority shareholder in Accra Hearts of Oak FC. Togbe Afede XIV's net worth is about $30 million.

9. Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos, Nigeria - $40 million

Oba Rilwan Akiolu. Photo: @BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Full name: Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu

Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu Born: 29 October 1943

29 October 1943 Age: 79 years (as of 2023)

79 years (as of 2023) Birthplace: Lagos, Nigeria

Oba Rilwan Akiolu was crowned the 21st Oba of Lagos in May 2003. He is a law graduate from the University of Lagos. He served in the Nigerian Police Force for 32 years, where he ascended to the position of Assistant Inspector General.

Oba Rilwan Akiolu's net worth is $40 million. He is a devoted Muslim with four wives, children, and grandchildren. His first wife is Olori Titilola Akiolu.

8. Obi Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe of Onitsha Nigeria - $50 million

Obi Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe of Onitsha. Photo: @ofala

Source: Facebook

Full name: Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe CFR

Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe CFR Born: 14 May 1941

14 May 1941 Age: 82 years (as of 2023)

82 years (as of 2023) Birthplace: Onitsha, Nigeria

Onitsha, Nigeria Children: 6

Nnaemka Alfred was crowned the 21st Obi of Onitsha in May 2002. He is one of the most prominent kings in Eastern Nigeria. Nnaemeka is currently the Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University and the chairman of the board of directors of Unilever Nigeria.

He worked in the USA before relocating to Nigeria in 1972. In 1972, he started working with Shell Petroleum Company and was a National Traditional Rulers Council trustee.

Between 1985 and 1987, he was the director of several Shell companies in the Netherlands, UK, Sierra Leone, Angola, Liberia, the Gambia, Ghana, and Nigeria. Nnaemka Alfred's net worth is estimated to be $50 million. He has six children – four daughters and two sons.

7. Oba Ewuare II Ogidigan of the Benin Empire in Benin - $60 million

Oba Ewuare II Ogidigan. Photo: @Edotv Goodnews

Source: Facebook

Full name: Oba Ewuare II Ogidigan

Oba Ewuare II Ogidigan Born: 20 October 1953

20 October 1953 Age: 69 years (as of 2023)

69 years (as of 2023) Birthplace: Benin

Oba Ewuare II Ogidigan is the 40th Emperor of the Benin Empire. He has several wives and many children. Oba Ewuare II got into power in October 2016 and is among the wealthiest kings in Nigeria.

Before ascending power, he served in several ambassadorial roles and had business ventures. Oba Ewuare II's net worth is approximately $60 million.

6. Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan of Ile-Ife in Nigeria - $70 million

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan. Photo: @BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Full name: Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan Born : 17 October 1974

: 17 October 1974 Age: 48 years (as of 2023)

48 years (as of 2023) Birthplace: Ile-Ife, Western State, Nigeria

Ile-Ife, Western State, Nigeria Children: 1

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan is the 51st monarch of the Yoruba kingdom. He succeeded Oba Okunade Sijuwade in 2015. Oba Adeyeye is also one of the richest kings in Nigeria.

Oba Adeyeye is an Associate Accounting Technician, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a member of the Global Real Estate Institute, and a certified member of the Institute of Directors.

Oba Adeyeye's net worth is $70 million. He had his first and only child, Adeola Aanuolouwapo Ogunwusi, in May 1994, with Omolara Olatubosun in Ibadan when they were teenagers. They are co-parents.

5. Lamido Sanusi Lamido of the Tijanniyah Sufi in Nigeria - $80 million

Lamido Sanusi Lamido. Photo: @Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Source: Facebook

Full name: Lamido Sanusi Lamido

Lamido Sanusi Lamido Born: 31 July 1961

31 July 1961 Age: 61 years (as of 2023)

61 years (as of 2023) Birthplace: Kano, Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria Children: 3

King Lamido Sanusi Lamido is also known as Muhammadu Sanusi II or Khalifa Sanusi II. He is the spiritual leader of the Tijanniyah Sufi in Nigeria. King Sanusi II succeeded his uncle, the emir of the ancient Kano state.

Sanusi is a banker and economist. He served as the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor between 2009 and 2014. He was caught in the $20 billion oil scandal during his tenure. Muhammadu Sanusi II is worth about $80 million.

4. King Mswati III of Swaziland - $100 million

King Mswati III of Swaziland. Photo: @91.2 CROOZE FM

Source: Facebook

Full name: King Mswati III

King Mswati III Born: 19 April 1968

19 April 1968 Age: 55 years (as of 2023)

55 years (as of 2023) Birthplace: Raleigh Fitkin Memorial Hospital, Manzini, Eswatini

Raleigh Fitkin Memorial Hospital, Manzini, Eswatini Children: 36

The eSwatini King was born in Manzini as Makhosetive and crowned on 25th April 1986 at age 18. He became the world’s youngest monarch to rule at the time.

King Mswati III has been criticized for his lavish lifestyle while his people starved. In 2014, parliament allocated $61 million to the king's household, while most citizens lived below $1.25.

The king oversees Tibiyo TakaNgwane, an investment company with assets worth $140 million. King Mswati III's net worth is about $100 million. He has 15 wives and 36 children.

3. Sultan Sa’adu Abubakar III of Sokoto in Nigeria - $100 million

Sultan Sa’adu Abubakar III of Sokoto. Photo: @BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Full name: Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar

Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar Born: 24 August 1956

24 August 1956 Age: 66 years (as of 2023)

66 years (as of 2023) Birthplace: Sokoto, Nigeria

Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar is the 20th Sultan of Sokoto. He is also a spiritual leader for Muslims in Nigeria. Muslims account for more than 50% of the country's population. He became Sultan in November 2006.

Before he got into power as the Sultan of Sokoto, he served in the military. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1977. In the late 1980s, he headed the Armoured Corps that guarded General Babangida.

Sultan Sa'adu Abubakar III is the second richest king in Nigeria, with a $100 million net worth. There is no specific heir apparent in the Sokoto Caliphate. He declared the orphans of insurgency as his children.

2. Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan of Ugbo Land Nigeria - $300 million

Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan of Ugbo. Photo: @Monarchies of the World

Source: Facebook

Full name: Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan

Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan Born: 1950

1950 Age: 73 years (as of 2023)

73 years (as of 2023) Birthplace: Ugbo Kingdom, Nigeria

Ugbo Kingdom, Nigeria Children: Abayomi Akinruntan, Akinfemiwa Akinrutan

Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan is a Nigerian monarch and the traditional ruler of the Ugbo Kingdom. The Ugbo Kingdom is in the Ilaje Local Government of the Ondo State of southwest Nigeria.

He got into power in 2009. Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan founded Obat Oil, one of Nigeria's largest private oil companies.

He also owns an extensive residential and commercial real estate property portfolio in Nigeria and London. Oba Fredrick Obateru's net worth is $300 million. He is the second richest king in Africa.

1. King Mohammed VI of Morocco - $5.7 billion

King Mohammed VI of Morocco. Photo: @themoroccanmonarchy

Source: Instagram

Full name: King Mohammed VI

King Mohammed VI Born: 21 August 1963

21 August 1963 Age: 59 years (as of 2023)

59 years (as of 2023) Birthplace: Rabat, Morocco

Rabat, Morocco Children: 3

King Mohammed VI is the richest king in Africa. He hails from the Alaouite dynasty. He got into power in July 1999 after his father's death. King Mohammed VI's worth is about $5.7 billion.

The Moroccan Royal Family is famous for having one of the largest fortunes in the world. They hold majority stakes in the Societe Nationale d'Investissement (SNI), which was initially state-owned.

King Mohammed VI is Morocco's leading banker and businessman. He is among the leading agricultural producers and landowners in the country. Agriculture is one of his biggest sources of income because it is untaxed.

Who are the richest kings in Africa?

Some African communities still have kingdoms, chiefdoms, and monarchies. Here are the ten wealthiest kings in Africa in 2023:

King in Africa Net worth King Mohammed VI of Morocco $5.7 billion Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan of Ugbo Land Nigeria $300 million Sultan Sa’adu Abubakar III of Sokoto, Nigeria $100 million King Mswati III of Swaziland $100 million Lamido Sanusi Lamido of the Tijanniyah Sufi in Nigeria $80 million Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan of Ile-Ife in Nigeria $70 million Oba Ewuare II Ogidigan of the Benin Empire in Benin $60 million Obi Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe of Onitsha, Nigeria $50 million Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos, Nigeria $40 million Togbe Afede XIV of Asogli State in Ghana $30 million

Who is the richest king in Africa?

King Mohammed VI of the Alaouite dynasty in Morocco is the richest king in Africa, with about $5.7 billion net worth. He is among the few African billionaires.

Who is the second richest king in Africa?

Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan of the Ugbo Kingdom in Nigeria is the second richest king in Africa. His estimated net worth is $300 million.

Who is the richest king in Nigeria?

Oba Obateru Akinrutan (the Olugbo of Ugbo in the Yoruba kingdom) is the richest king in Nigeria, with a $300 million net worth.

Who is the richest king in history?

Mansa Musa is the richest monarch ever. He was a 14th-century king of the Mali Empire in Africa. Mansa Musa's wealth is believed to have exceeded $400 billion in today's money.

Was Mansa Musa the richest man in history?

King Mansa Musa of the Mali Empire in Africa is the wealthiest person in history. His net worth exceeded $400 billion in today's money. His riches came from gold and salt mining in the Mali Empire, the slave trade, and the ivory trade.

Who is the greatest king in Africa?

Africa has had many great ancient kings. Below are some of the greatest African kings in history:

Mansa Musa of the Mali Empire

Shaka Zulu of the Zulu tribe in South Africa

Tenkamenin in Ghana

Samory Toure in Gambia

Sundiata Keita of the Mali Empire

Pharaoh Imhotep of ancient Egypt

Nabongo Mumia of the Wanga tribe in Kenya

Mohammed Ainla Lamuye in Nigeria

Laibon Lenana of the Maasai tribe in Kenya

Behanzin Hossu Bowelle in Benin

Askia Muhammad I of the Songhai Empire in Mali

Nzinga Mvemba of the Kingdom of Kongo in Congo

Koitaleel Arap Samoei of the Nandi people in Kenya

Who was the most powerful king in East Africa?

Nabongo Mumia was the most powerful and famous ruler in East Africa. He ruled the Wanga Kingdom in the 20th century.

Africa is a wealthy continent, as seen from the net worth of the richest kings in Africa. The problem is that most of those under their rule remain poor. Is the situation likely to change?

Briefly.co.za listed the top curviest celebrities in the world. African women dominate the list. Most are TV presenters, models, and actresses.

These women are endowed with curves and know how to maintain their glowing skin. They also invest in beautiful and trendy clothes and jewellery.

Source: Briefly News