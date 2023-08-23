Wandile Bozwana’s biography: What happened to the South African tycoon?

Wandile Bozwana was a South African business mogul who built his fortune acquiring government contracts. Sadly, news about his death made headlines on 2 October 2015, shocking Mzansi to its core. So, what happened to the North West tycoon?

Bozwana was shot nine times while travelling from Johannesburg to Pretoria with his business associate, Mpho Baloyi. Baloyi, who was shot twice in her waist, narrowly escaped death. Unfortunately, Wandile succumbed to injuries at Unitas Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Wandile Bozwana’s profile summary and bio

Full name Wandile Bozwana Nickname Wandile Gender Male Year of birth 1972 Date of death 2 October 2015 Cause of death Assassination Age at death 43 years old Birthplace South Africa Place of burial Garsfontein cemetery Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Tsholofelo Angela Matsha Mother Nopopi Aletta Bozwana Profession Businessman

How old was Wandile Bozwana?

Wandile Bozwana (aged 43 at the time of death) was born in 1972 in South Africa. However, his exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Bozwana's mother, Nopopi Aletta Bozwana, was murdered in her home in Mothibistad on 22 August 2023. Police confirmed that a case of house robbery and murder was registered after the 76-year-old woman was found dead.

Wandile Bozwana’s murder case

In June 2022, controversial Mamelodi businessman Vusi ‘’Khakhe’’ Mathibela, also referred to as Number 1 Tsotsi, Sipho Hudla, Robert Mutapa and Bongani Khumalo were convicted for the 2015 murder of Wandile.

Judge Papi Mosopa of the Gauteng High Court also convicted the four of the attempted murder of Mpho Baloyi and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

While the state mainly presented circumstantial evidence, it was primarily on the face of the cellphone records of Wandile and confessions by Mathibela’s three co-accused that they were convicted.

Vusi’s cell records also proved that he and Khumalo spoke nine times shortly after Mutapa and Hudla were arrested about a month after Wandile’s assassination. Court proceedings are to resume on 25 August 2023.

Who was Wandile Bozwana’s wife?

The late billionaire was married to Tsholofelo Angela Matsha. The couple had four children: Kamogelo, Orefile, Ababalwe and Wandile Junior.

Wandile Bozwana’s worth

According to Sunday World, Wandile Bozwana’s estate, worth more than R303 million, pied his widow Tsholofelo against his three baby mamas.

She allegedly sold the tycoon’s properties with her sister without consulting them. Late Bozwana’s administrators have sold the following properties and cars:

Ferrari FF worth R2.8 million

Other vehicles worth R5.3 million

House in Meyersdale worth R900,000

Houses in Pretoria, Kuruman and Northern Cape worth R5 million

Moikloof estate house worth R15 million

Four farms in North West and Northern Cape worth R5 million

Revenues from Tshenolo Waste Management worth R90 million

The payout from Liberty and Hollard Life Policies worth R74 million

Wandile’s baby mamas claimed their children would only receive R5,000 monthly from the estate and annual school fees. The children have so far only benefited from R4 million each.

Wandile Bozwana died in 2015 after succumbing to gunshot injuries. Seven years later, Vusi Mathibla, Sipho Hudla, Robert Mutapa and Bongani Khumalo were convicted for his murder.

