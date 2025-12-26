The United States President Donald Trump ordered a military airstrike in northwest Nigeria against Islamic State targets

ISIS has been accused of systematically targeting Christians in the region after thousands of Christians were killed

donaDonaldd Trump said that the airstrike was conducted at the request of the Nigerian government, and netizens weighed in on the attack

NIGERIA — The United States of America has carried out an airstrike in the northwest regions of Nigeria on 25 December 2025. The White House made the announcement on X on Christmas Day.

The White House said on its @WhiteHouse Xaccount that the attack wascarried out in Sokoto state and coordinated with the Nigerian government. United States President Donald Trump said that the attack took place in response to the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

Trump had been warning the Islamic State that Christianity faces anexistential threat and said he would intervene in the country should violence towards Christians cease. According to SABC News, the United States had been carrying out intelligence-gathering in parts of the country since November.

View the X statement here:

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on Facebook shared theories about why Trump attacked ISIS in Sokoto state.

Ziko zoki said:

"One strike equals four million barrels of crudeoil which will be shipped out for free."

Professa Sakatura Tararo said:

"We are now well aware that America doesn't just attack. They attack with a motive to gain access to something worthy."

Kunene Kayise asked:

"Why not lend Nigeria the ammunition to protect its people?"

This is a developing story.

