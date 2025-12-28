The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned Israel over its stance regarding the Republic of Somaliland

Israel is the first country to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, but the move has drawn criticism from Somalia

South Africans weighed in on Israel's move, sharing mixed reactions to the EFF's condemnation of it

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed Israel over its decision to recognise Somaliland as an independent state.

The self-declared Republic of Somaliland is a partially recognised State in the Horn of Africa, and is bordered by Djibouti to the northwest, Ethiopia to the south and west, and Somalia to the east.

Israel has become the first country to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, but the move has drawn criticism from Somalia and the EFF.

What did the EFF say?

In an official statement released on X, the party condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, saying that it threatened Somalia’s territorial integrity. The Red Berets also described the decision as ‘destabilising for the Horn of Africa’, saying that it was part of a broader effort to expand Israeli influence on the continent.

“The so-called Somaliland will give Israel a political, economic and trade footing in the Horn of Africa and further seeks to undermine Somalia’s Presidency of the UN Security Council in 2026,” the party said.

The statement didn’t just focus on Israel alone, as the party also accused the United States of America of working alongside Israel to oppose African nations which showed support for the Palestinian people.

The party noted that Trump had been slandering Somalia for months, and also added that airstrikes in Nigeria were no coincidence either.

Israel signs declaration with Somaliland

The EFF’s statement comes after Israel became the first country to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent state on Friday, 26 December 2025.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained that Israel would seek immediate cooperation with Somaliland in agriculture, health, technology and the economy. Netanyahu, Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, and Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, also signed a joint declaration of mutual recognition.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on the EFF’s statement, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Jose Alves stated:

“Wait until Israel recognises Orania.”

Jabulani Tax Practitioner Malindi said:

“This whole situation just shows how complicated regional politics really are. Somaliland’s push for recognition has been going on for years, but any move like this was always going to spark strong reactions. Hopefully, the parties involved actually sit down and work toward a solution that doesn’t escalate tensions even further.”

Clifford Smith added:

“The EFF don’t agree with anybody. They condemn left, right and centre.”

Thi Khe Dzo noted:

“The EFF always condemns America and Israel’s decision. Every time. That's why the EFF stands for Economic Foreign Fighters.”

Vilencia Camm stated:

“The EFF is upset about the US, Nigeria and now Israel and Somaliland. They should take a break. Such anger is not good for fragile hearts.”

Akeel Omar added:

“Somalis and others might think that Israel has good intentions, but wait for it. EFF, you are not wrong.”

