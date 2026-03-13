A South African AI expert has been appointed to a United Nations panel focused on the future of artificial intelligence

The international group will assess the opportunities and potential risks linked to artificial intelligence development

The university professor is renowned for his work in developing inclusive AI technologies that support African languages

Professor Vukosi Marivate, a South African artificial intelligence researcher. Image: Vukosi Marivate

Source: Facebook

Yasss! A South African professor, Vukosi Marivate, landed a role at the United Nations (UN). He is currently the Director of the African Institute for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AfriDSAI) at the University of Pretoria (UP). Now he will be part of the UN's Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence.

The panel was created by the UN's General Assembly in February 2026. The body is the first of its kind in the world. Its main goal is to produce assessments of the impact of AI.

Marivate is one of 40 experts selected from over 2,600 applicants across 140 countries. Members will also contribute to early-warning systems that identify emerging risks and developments in AI. Their work will ensure that global decisions about artificial intelligence are based on scientific evidence rather than speculation or hype.

Speaking about the appointment, Marivate expressed his joy and appreciation for the opportunity:

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“I’m honoured to have been chosen to serve on this panel. I look forward to sharing experiences and perspectives from across the African continent and learning from the expertise of fellow panellists.”

AI expert Vukosi Marivate secured a powerful role at the United Nations. Image: University of Pretoria

Source: UGC

Marivate's notable contributions to AI development

At the University of Pretoria, Marivate builds AI systems aimed at solving problems unique to African societies. One of his key projects is about developing language models that can process African languages that are often underrepresented.

These tools help create more inclusive digital platforms and ensure that local communities benefit from advances in the systems.

University of Pretoria Vice-Chancellor Professor Francis Petersen said Marivate’s appointment shows the university’s growing reputation in the research field.

“We are proud to see one of our scholars contributing to international discussions about the governance of such an important technology.”

Marivate is also a co-founder of Lelapa AI, a start-up focused on building AI technologies for Africans by Africans. Additionally, he helped establish Deep Learning Indaba, a machine-learning and AI conference that offers support and links African researchers and developers.

Why does artificial intelligence need global regulation?

AI is quickly becoming part of everyday life. It's influencing how people receive medical care, manage money, and even learn in school. As it spreads, people are raising questions about who should be overseeing the responsible usage of the technology.

Marivate’s new role is major, especially for Africa. The continent has unique challenges, including youth unemployment, digital inequality, and the need for stronger STEM education.

Governments are now stepping up, and luckily, Africa also has a strong presence on the panel. Experts such as Adji Bousso Dieng (Senegal), Girmaw Abebe Tadesse (Ethiopia), and Rita Orji (Nigeria) are among the selected. They are joined by Joyce Nakatumba Nabende (Uganda), Awa Bousso Dramé (Cabo Verde), and Tegawendé Bissyandé (Burkina Faso).

Through the UN’s Global Dialogue on AI Governance, it will be interesting to see how their findings make a difference.

Mzansi is proud of professor’s UN AI role

South Africans are flooding social media with congratulatory messages to celebrate the professor's achievement with pride. See some comments below:

Anicia Peters said:

"You make us so proud, and it is such a well-deserved and strategic appointment. Keep carrying our continent’s flag high!"

Mduduzi Skhosana posted:

"He never ceases to reach for even greater heights. He is very special. Well done, Prof!"

Jabu Sol Mtsweni typed:

"Congratulations, Prof, on this milestone, and keep on taking South Africa to the world stage."

Ollasius Koyoto Abraham

"Congratulations, fellow Knockandian!"

Mdu Langa added:

"Well done, Vima! You are a true inspiration."

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Source: Briefly News