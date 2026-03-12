A South African TikToker put Gauteng youth onto a fully funded government training programme that requires zero IT experience and zero rands to join

The top 50 performers from the online phase get flown into classroom training at Netcampus, where they prepare for a Microsoft certification recognised by employers worldwide

Data analytics is one of the fastest-growing career fields in the world, and this programme hands young South Africans a direct entry point into it, completely free

A TikToker just put thousands of young Gauteng residents onto a free government-backed programme that could change the direction of their careers.

South African TikToker shared a free course plug that is being run by the Gauteng government and Netcampus. Images: @mampolokeng_1

Source: TikTok

On 9 March 2026, TikToker @mampolokeng_1 posted a clip breaking down a free Data Analysis Skills Training Programme. It is run by the Gauteng Department of e-Government in partnership with Netcampus Group. The programme is open to South African citizens between 18 and 34 who live in Gauteng.

It was launched on 6 March and closed on 12 March 2026. Candidates must only hold a matric certificate. No IT background or experience is needed.

What the programme actually offers

Every accepted applicant starts online. Phase 1 kicks off on 13 March 2026. It covers the foundations such as how to collect and clean data. Also, how to build visual dashboards using Microsoft Power BI, and how to read data in a way that helps organisations make better decisions. All you need is internet access and a device.

From there, the top 50 performers move into Phase 2. That means in-person, classroom-based training at either Netcampus Fourways or Netcampus Centurion. Transport is provided to those who make the cut. The classroom phase prepares participants to write the internationally recognised Microsoft Data Analyst certification exam.

Mzansi needs data skills

South Africa is sitting on a data skills crisis. Across banking, healthcare, retail and government, organisations are collecting more information than ever. However, they cannot find enough people trained to make sense of it. According to a report by ITWeb, data analytics has become one of the fastest-growing career fields not just in South Africa, but globally.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the plug

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from South African who appeared interested in the course.

@Boikanyo commented:

“So it's only for unemployed people?🥺I have been trying to pivot, but I can’t afford to quit my job.”

@Tebogo R. said:

“Thank you, I want to transition.”

@bee noted:

“The course is nice, the problem is Phase 2.”

@Her_Tech_Bloom/Sindiwe/Sumaya commented:

“Eish! Phase 2 is tough and I am currently training as a data analyst in other bootcamps. I really needed this one based on SA.😩”

TikToker @mampolokeng_1 regularly shares plugs from fields that are in high demand. Image: @mampolokeng_1

Source: TikTok

