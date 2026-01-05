ATikTok video listing popular free courses to consider in 2026 sparked conversation across South Africa

The viral clip highlighted learning areas that many people are curious about going into the new year

Netizens online, looking for ways to improve their careers, engaged with the idea of free and accessible education

A short list of free courses to consider going into 2026 opened a much bigger conversation about learning in Mzansi.

The picture on the left showed Dence wearing a black bonnet on his head. Image: @dende.archives

Source: TikTok

A video shared by TikTok account @dende.archives on 10 December 2025 has sparked widespread discussion after listing some of the most popular free courses South Africans are eyeing for 2026. The short clip highlighted learning areas such as solar energy, workplace safety and health, cryptocurrency, and food safety. The creator presented the courses as trending options available online, framing them as accessible learning opportunities rather than guaranteed career pathways.

Free and low-cost online courses have grown steadily in popularity across South Africa, particularly as people seek ways to expand their skills without incurring significant financial pressure. Areas such as solar energy and workplace safety have gained interest due to broader conversations around sustainability, energy challenges, and compliance in various industries. At the same time, topics such as cryptocurrency and food safety reflect a growing curiosity about emerging trends and a desire for practical knowledge. While these courses don’t promise jobs or high salaries, they often appeal to people who want to understand new fields or strengthen their existing knowledge base.

Free online courses in South Africa

Content creator @dende.archives’s video resonated because it tapped into end-of-year planning and the pressure many feel to start the next year more prepared. Short, list-style content made it easy to digest, especially for users scrolling for motivation or ideas. Many viewers related to the idea of learning something new without financial commitment, particularly in a country where access to formal education can be limited by cost.

Mzansi welcomed the list as a useful starting point for learning, while others reminded fellow viewers that free courses should be seen as educational tools rather than shortcuts to success. As digital platforms make education more accessible, many people are exploring knowledge for empowerment rather than quick rewards.

The screenshot on the left showed four free short courses. Image: @dende.archives

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi said

TM wrote:

"Greetings, brother. Kindly help with Safety & Health as well as Solar Energy links, please."

Samora_92 wrote:

"I have done about 8 courses on Alison last year, but Alison requires payment upon completion, big boss. 😭😭 “

Morwa wrote:

"Alison has good resources. However, it is not SAQA-recognised."

Zamo Mbatha wrote:

"Hi where are you located? Do you do online classes?"

Zimilanathi wrote:

"I am doing Project Management at Alison."

Asy04 wrote:

"I would like to do cryptocurrency."

Olien wrote:

"Safety and health. I'm interested in how to register."

