A creator sparked conversation after sharing proof of his latest X payout, offering a rare glimpse into how creator revenue sharing looks in real terms

The moment resonated with many locals who are exploring digital income streams, especially as platforms like X continue to evolve their monetisation models

Instead of promising quick success, the post highlighted consistency, engagement, and community as key factors behind the earnings

One screenshot was enough to get Mzansi talking about passion, persistence, and what online income really looks like behind the scenes.

The picture on the left showed Moshe wearing shades and a grey jacket. Image: Moshe Bajo Meso

Source: Twitter

A South African content creator, Moshe Meso, left social media buzzing after sharing a screenshot of an email confirming his latest payout from X’s Creator Revenue Sharing programme. The post, shared on his X account on 3 January 2026, showed that he received just over $1,000 for the month, marking what he described as his biggest payout so far. In his caption, Moshe credited consistent engagement, genuine interactions, and passion for tweeting, adding that this amount even surpassed the back pay he received after his account was previously unpaused.

The moment taps into a growing conversation around digital income and creator monetisation in South Africa. With rising living costs and limited traditional job opportunities, platforms like X are becoming alternative spaces where creators can earn by building communities rather than selling products. X’s revenue-sharing model rewards engagement, reach, and interaction, rather than follower count alone, making it appealing to everyday users who are active and consistent.

How creator monetisation is changing the game

The post quickly caught attention as many users questioned how creators are actually earning from the platform. X user Moshe’s post spread quickly, especially among local creators trying to understand how monetisation works. Many were drawn to the transparency of sharing an actual payout, something rarely seen online. The timing also helped, as more users are actively exploring ways to monetise their online presence going into the new year.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

By the time the conversation settled, the overall mood leaned toward motivation and curiosity. People saw the post as encouragement rather than a flex, with many noting that consistency and genuine interaction still matter in online spaces. For many South Africans, this kind of income represents possibility rather than promise, showing how digital spaces can supplement income when approached strategically and patiently.

The screenshot on the left showed Moshe's earnings from the X platform. Image: Moshe_Meso

Source: Twitter

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Emrik wrote:

"This is huge. Congratulations."

Fifi wrote:

"Congratulations 1k"

Mankhumiše wrote:

"Wow. Congratulations."

Village Lawyer wrote:

"Nah, this is likely fake. This app does not pay that much for South Africans. We get a couple of hundred dollars for millions of engagements."

Sharon Riley wrote:

"Passion always beats chasing money."

Check out the Twitter post below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to social media earnings

A South African creator revealed she earned a pretty impressive amount of money from Facebook in just two weeks after activating monetisation on her account.

A woman posted how much she made after monetising her YouTube channel for six months, and South Africans wanted in on the action.

A Johannesburg content creator shared a video explaining how she makes money on Facebook, prompting reactions.

Source: Briefly News