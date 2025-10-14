A Johannesburg content creator shared a video explaining how she makes money on Facebook

The woman revealed that she got a notification to activate monetisation after posting high-quality content

Social media users asked plenty of questions about the process, with some sharing that they're also earning money from Facebook with less than 6,000 followers

A Johannesburg content creator has sparked interest online after sharing a detailed video explaining how she makes money on Facebook. The clip, posted on 13 October 2025, shows the woman breaking down the process and answering questions from her followers about how Facebook monetisation works.

The video starts with a disclaimer, where the woman admits she doesn't know much about the topic but wants to share her experience to help others. She explains that the number of followers someone has doesn't make money; it's the engagement, likes, comments, and shares that count.

"You can have very little followers. I see people in the comment section talking about 2,000 followers or whatever and making thousands of rands. That's because people are engaging with their content. You can ask the whole world to follow you. It's not going to make you money. You need to upload high-quality, entertaining content that people will engage with and watch. That's going to make you the money," she says.

The woman explains that there are different ways to make money on Facebook once you're monetised. You can post reels, long-format videos, text posts, and stories, and there are also bonuses called Stars, which are like gifts or tips that viewers can send. However, she says most of her money comes from engagement on her reels and photos, not from Stars.

To get started, the woman says you need to create either a professional account from your Facebook profile or set up a page. Once you upload high-quality, entertaining, and engaging content, you'll eventually get a notification that you can activate your monetisation. She didn't go out looking for it; it just appeared in her notifications. From there, she followed the instructions and set up everything, including receiving Stars.

The woman also mentions that content has to be authentic and original. If you use music in your videos, you share the revenue with the companies, which is why some of her videos with songs are on $0. She also talks about taxes, explaining that content creators need to declare their income and pay taxes just like any other business.

"We can't just sit and receive 80,000 Rand a month and think that the whole amount is ours," she says.

Mzansi asks about Facebook monetisation

Social media users flooded the comments with questions and shared their own experiences with making money on Facebook.

@snowmonyaki wrote:

"I also have less than 6k following on Facebook, and I am earning from photos and stories."

@lorraine asked:

"Do the posts shared from Insta count?"

@lele joked:

"So basically we are going back to Facebook?😂🔥."

@ninini said:

"My profile says I'm earning, but my content is on $0😭."

@samke_mashimane shared:

"My 1st payment was close to R6 000🥰."

@goodwillthomo questioned:

"Do you share the same content that you post on TikTok to Facebook? I'm scared of being demonetised."

@thato asked:

"Are friends and followers the same thing?😖 Nna Facebook confuses me."

@royalethnicwear added:

"Why does mine ask for tax no.?"

How Facebook monetisation works

Content creator @thecitymakoti shared the video to help her followers understand how Facebook monetisation works based on her own experience.

According to Meta, there are several ways to earn money with your content on Facebook. You can include ads in your videos through in-stream ads if you meet certain requirements, such as having 10,000 page followers.

You can also add a subscription shortcut, collaborate with brands through branded content, and earn money from live videos through Stars, where fans can buy and send Stars in the comments, and you earn one cent for every Star you receive.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The content shared is based on the personal experience of the content creator and should not be considered professional guidance. Readers are encouraged to do their own research and consult with qualified professionals before making any financial decisions.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

