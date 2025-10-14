Makhadzi's former dancer alleged that she failed to pay her for two months of work

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, the dancer shared the WhatsApp messages between her and Makhadzi

Fans and peers in the entertainment industry sympathised with the dancer and criticised Makhadzi's behaviour

Makhadzi is back in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. A former dancer is accusing Makhadzi of not paying her salary for two months. The former dancer shared screenshots of the alleged WhatsApp chats between herself and Makhadzi to back up her claims.

Days after City Press reported that she risked losing her assets after failing to pay a consultant, Makhadzi is facing another money-related issue. The Limpopo-born musician became a topic of discussion on Facebook when a former dancer accused her of failing to pay her salary for two months. The dancer also accused Makhadzi of ignoring her payment requests.

Makhadzi accused of not paying dancer

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, choreographer Melita Ramokgosi took to Facebook and accused Makhadzi of not paying her. Ramokgosi said she stopped working with the Milandu Bhe hitmaker after she failed to pay despite assurances she would do so after their tour in Mozambique. The post was captioned:

“Please tell your fave to pay me for the 2months she owes me between May and June 😭😭😭💔 Now this is the reason I stopped working with her 🙏I was told they will pay me when they arrive in SA from Mozambique, but NOTHING!!!”

In her posts, Melita Ramokgosi shared a video of her dancing on stage while Makhadzi performed her hit song Murahu and other songs. Melita also shared screenshots to back her claims. In one of the screenshots, a frustrated Melita called out Makhadzi for allegedly ignoring her messages asking for payment.

“You honestly not a nice person. I know you can see my messages and you’re ignoring them, and my calls. The fact that you want me to beg you to pay me my salary I worked for is crazy. Can you pay me so I can leave you alone?” Melita Ramokgosi’s alleged message to Makhadzi read.

Briefly News has reached out to Makhadzi’s team for a comment regarding the dancer's accusations and will update the article as soon as they respond.

See the full post below:

SA reacts after Makhadzi is accused of non-payment

In the comments section, entertainment industry peers and fans sympathised with Melita Ramokgosi and criticised Makhadzi for being unprofessional. Some proposed possible solutions for Ramokgosi to recover her unpaid salary.

Here are some of the comments:

Pule Mokatsanyane sympathised:

“Now this is really unfair. She really needs to pay what's due to you. Askies, my love ❤️”

Botshelo Magashule advised:

“Inbox Chris Excel and The Instigator on X (Twitter).”

Tshepo Calvin Mohomane suggested:

“Go to the small claims court and open a case.”

Ongi Enhle said:

“This is so unfair, and we look up to these artists, but when they behave like this, what are they teaching us? She’s not fair ❤️sorry Lala.”

Dolly Dolly shared:

“This is so unfair. Pay her Makhadzi. It’s not like you don't have money. Pay her😡”

