South Africans were wowed to see a millionaire’s monthly payslip after she posted it online last week

The people of Mzansi pointed out that the amount was their yearly income and praised the lady for her hard work

Social media users flocked to the comments to communicate with the wealthy woman who often flaunted her lifestyle online

A popular millionaire on TikTok, Ncumisa Majezi, almost broke the internet when she posted her payslip.

A millionaire from Johannesburg shared her beefy payslip on TikTok. Image: @ncumisamajezi

She, too, was stunned by the number she saw after the notification and shared the news with her TikTok followers a week ago. Majezi expressed her shock while still in bed.

She highlighted that she got paid over half a million in September alone. The payslip stated that Majezi got R565,999.88.

The lady was grateful after working hard for her cash. She explained that she started her side hustle of being a business coach to earn an extra R10K monthly, but she got more than she dreamed of.

Millionaire shows off lifestyle on TikTok

Majezi has a huge following on TikTok because of her luxurious lifestyle that she often shows off online. In July, she announced that she bought a brand new R2 million BMW cash.

She also recently gave a house tour of her R6 million mansion in Centurion, Johannesburg. She showed off her multiple kitchens with luxurious homeware that included KitchenAid and Smeg, that’s strictly used by the kids.

Her R65K fridge from Makro with artificial intelligence also made waves when she posted a video of how advanced it was. The lady built a huge audience by sharing her life with strangers online.

SA responds to seeing millionaire’s payslip

Social media users shared their thoughts after learning about Majezi’s riches online:

SA was wowed by a millionaire who earned over half a million from her side job. Image: @ncumisamajezi

@zamambanjwa asked:

“May I please have that R10K you wanted to make?”

@Siyanda Ntamehlo said:

“Don't forget money isn't everything. Jesus is still king. Don’t worship money.”

@Keem warned:

“Please practice cautionary Ncu and always be careful about your whereabouts, otherwise congratulations, sisi.”

@khensi applauded:

“That’s a lot of money. Well done. Congratulations.”

@Angela | DigitalWealth wrote:

“So Inspiring!”

@Khunju_GlowWithNature commented:

“This is my salary per annum, and I’m stuck. I really need this breakthrough.”

@Tee_Tshwane shared:

“Oh my Ncu, God is good. I never knew that I’d ever earn over R100k a month.”

@Pumie_23 said:

“Congratulations, Mommy. Hard work pays off.”

@Nokuthula Sizila commented:

“My salary per annum is not even half of that. You are blessed, Ncumi.”

@lluciano m pointed out:

“Wow, I’ve been trying to read that amount on the screen, but I just can’t. You are really rich.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

